Presidential Renault Rafale: an exceptional vehicle crafted to the requirements of the French Presidency

The Presidential Renault Rafale is an exclusive model, designed specifically for the French Presidency. Based on Renault Rafale Hyper Hybrid E-Tech 4x4 300 hp, it is a powerful hybrid with cutting-edge technologies

An exclusive model serving the Presidency of the French Republic

Based on the new Renault Rafale Hyper Hybrid E-Tech 4×4 300 hp, this unique vehicle embodies French innovation, durability and excellence.

Created by Renault’s design centre in Guyancourt, Rafale is a bold and elegant vision of brand styling. Viewed from the outside, the Presidential version is a vehicle of classic harmonious lines, enhanced by several distinctive but discreet features, such as a grille in the colours of the French flag, removable flag holders and blue, white and red badges on the front doors. The bodywork, in the exclusive shade of Bleu Présidence, incorporates a technology that limits heat absorption to 10°C, increasing climate comfort inside the vehicle. The paintwork also features a blue, white and red glitter effect, visible in the sunshine.

The rear doors are soft-close for smooth, silent operation, in line with protocol requirements. The flag holders are discreetly placed behind access flaps for an attractive but sober display on official journeys.

The vehicle has been armoured, extended and adapted to include specific technical features. For purposes of safety and comfort, designers selected composite materials that are both lightweight and strong. The certified armouring is a discreet fit with the overall design of the vehicle without altering its visual identity. The chassis has been specifically tuned for a smooth, stable ride, even in urban environments, while the suspension has been adapted to compensate for the weight of the armouring. Finally, the vehicle features 20-inch Chicane wheels, Michelin all-weather tyres and 4-wheel steering, for an optimised balance between agility, manoeuvrability and stability. The aim: to deliver protection, comfort, discretion and efficiency without compromise.

An exceptional voiture à vivre

The Presidential Renault Rafale is designed not only to represent the Head of State. It is also an office on wheels.

In keeping with Renault’s DNA, the Presidential Renault Rafale is a voiture à vivre delivering the comfort, high-tech innovation and robust strength required by the French Presidency. This exceptional vehicle supports the Head of State on official journeys, while providing a functional, connected and secure workspace.

At the rear, the passenger compartment is designed as an office on wheels, with a bespoke layout for functional and ergonomic use. Particular emphasis has been placed on thermal and acoustic comfort for passengers: enhanced sound insulation creates an environment conducive to work and confidential discussions, while climate control has been optimised to maintain a well-balanced interior temperature.

A French three-way collaboration

This project is the result of a uniquely close three-way collaboration between the Elysée Palace, Renault and French artisans renowned for the quality of their work. Right from the design stage, a team of chauffeurs, security officers and mechanics from the presidential garage worked with the engineers to integrate the specific requirements in terms of safety, comfort and functionality for this type of vehicle. This exceptional Rafale is the result of their joint efforts. Designed and developed by Renault Group – design, engineering and development – it is crafted to the needs of the French Presidency.

The Presidential Renault Rafale is also a showcase on wheels for foreign heads of state and dignitaries illustrating French excellence and art de vivre.

From the premium materials to the precision of assembly, every detail of the Presidential Renault Rafale – conveys a modern and creative image of France. The development process involved precision work on every component of the vehicle to achieve the required consistency between form and function. From the materials to the bespoke fittings, the vehicle reflects the many facets of French expertise that contributed to creating an interior on a par with the responsibilities of the presidential office.

Noir Grand Antique marble from the Pyrenees: a premium high-tech material crafted by Mineral Expertise

Making use of a material rarely seen in the automotive world and as part of a careful selection process, designers opted for a black marble with white veins, quarried in the Pyrenees. Placed in precise touches around the rear centre console, on the dashboard and on the central branch of the steering wheel of the Presidential Renault Rafale, the marble adds an elegant mineral finish to a cabin designed as an office on wheels. From the selection of the marble blocks to their integration, the entire process was overseen by Mineral Expertise, a leading Franco-Italian company and stonework specialist. Drawing upon its unique expertise, it was able to adapt this premium material to the technical constraints of the automotive industry, achieving a level of finesse, strength and durability in line with Renault standards.

Fine marquetry by Ludovic Avenel, an artisan of recognised expertise:

A graduate of the École Boulle school of fine arts, Ludovic Avenel trained in cabinet-making, product design and interior architecture. His Paris workshop, opened in 2008, combines traditional techniques with cutting-edge technology. He designs and creates bespoke furniture and fittings, from refined individual objects to large-scale projects. For the Presidential Renault Rafale, he designed the trim for the rear control panels in dark beech wood with a marquetry finish. The natural warmth of the hand-crafted finish elegantly balances the marble. Illustrating the excellence of French craftsmanship, this bespoke trim is a perfect fit with the aesthetic and functional requirements of the presidential cabin.

Exclusive Renault upholstery, made in the manufacturer’s workshops:

Renault master upholsterers embody the excellence of an art that fuses tradition with innovation. For the Presidential Renault Rafale, every detail was crafted with the greatest care in order to meet the requirements of Republican protocol. Sourced from selected off-cuts, the leather was reworked in specific colours, while the blue top-stitching was carefully selected to match the Republic’s official colour chart. The headrests feature a finely worked laser engraving of the French coat of arms: a pelta with a lictor’s fasces and oak and olive branches. On the back of the front seats, discreet and functional map pockets hold useful items for passengers. One of the main challenges was the ventilation in the rear seats. These required advanced expertise in fine engineering to maintain comfort without compromising the elegance of the design.

A bespoke central console designed by Renault and Centigon and manufactured by Design & Solution:

Founded in Guyancourt in 2013, Design & Solutions is a specialist in automotive prototyping. The company leverages its expertise across the value chain, from design, to production, for the development of unique objects. A long-standing partner of Renault for its prototypes and concept cars, Design & Solution built an exclusive and elegant rear central console for the Presidential Renault Rafale. Designed to meet the specific constraints of the Presidential function, this console, upholstered in Alcantara, illustrates the expertise of Design & Solution and its ability to create objects with the emphasis on ergonomic design, built-in technologies and perceived quality for comfort and efficiency.

A discreet armouring system certified by Centigon, the French mobile protection expert:

Centigon France is a European leader in the design and manufacture of customised armoured vehicles for the civil, military and security sectors. Building on over 75 years of expertise, the company delivers certified, innovative solutions tailored to the specific needs of each customer. Implementing an approach focused on protection, quality and performance, Centigon worked closely with Renault to optimise integration of the armouring. The company deployed its full expertise for the development of the Presidential Renault Rafale, ensuring that the vehicle meets the standards expected for a mission of this type.

A historic alliance between Renault and the French Presidency stretching back 105 years

A loyal partner, Renault designed its first iconic model for the French Presidency in 1920. The first vehicle was the Renault 40 CV, the flagship of French luxury, used by President Paul Deschanel and his successors. Since then, twelve heads of state have selected Renault vehicles for official use. These iconic models of elegant and refined design are designed for innovation and comfort. From the Reinastella to the Safrane Limousine, each vehicle embodies the prestige of the presidential function. This unique partnership between automotive excellence and the requirements of the Republic has continued over many decades while maintaining a contemporary approach. Renault has always adapted its vehicles to the needs of the State, with armouring, comfort and cutting-edge technologies. Each of the models selected is a reflection of French elegance, technical expertise and prestige. For 105 years, Renault has been a player in the history of the French Republic and not just a manufacturer.

Today, Renault Rafale is continuing the long tradition linking Renault to the French Presidency, demonstrating a uniquely French approach, combining innovation, responsibility and excellence in a single motion.

