Corvette ZR1 honors Executive Chief Engineer Tadge Juechter at Miami reveal

Corvette ZR1 debuts bust of Executive Chief Engineer Tadge Juechter

Chevrolet today revealed the new Corvette ZR1 outside Miami at the Concours Club with the most powerful V8 ever produced in America from an auto manufacturer. Atop mind-bending specs – including 1,064 HP, 828 lb-ft of torque and more than 1,200 pounds of downforce at top speed – Corvette ZR1 also celebrates the career and legacy of Corvette Executive Chief Engineer, Tadge Juechter.

Juechter, who will retire this summer after 47 distinguished and dedicated years with General Motors – and 31 of those years devoted to Corvette – receives a special graphic on the rear glass of the Corvette ZR1 coupe. This icon, placed on the top left of the ZR1’s split rear window, recognizes Juechter’s immense contributions to Corvette over the decades.

“Tadge made our vehicles and our company better every day that he came to work, for nearly five decades, with his career culminating in the fastest, most powerful Corvette of them all,” said GM President Mark Reuss. “ZR1, and all Corvettes that follow, will wear this symbol commemorating his immense contributions and celebrating his legacy forever.”

With its debut on the Corvette ZR1, the icon of appreciation will also be in place on 2025 model year Corvettes and beyond. The graphic on these cars will be found on the front windshield glass and front tunnel reinforcement panel beneath every Corvette Stingray, Z06, E-Ray, and ZR1. Juechter follows Zora Arkus-Duntov, Corvette’s first chief engineer, who is currently featured on all production Corvette windshields.

Tadge Juechter Career Highlights:

1977: Juechter began his career at General Motors

1993: Juechter joined the Corvette program

1999: Juechter was named assistant chief engineer of Corvette

2006: Juechter was named executive chief engineer of Corvette

2014: Juechter named “Man of the Year” by Automobile Magazine

2015: Corvette Stingray named in Car and Driver’s 10 Best Cars List

2019: Corvette ZR1 named Road and Track Performance Car of the Year

2020: Juechter named 2020 All-Star for product engineering by Automotive News

2020: Corvette wins North American Car of the Year

2023: Corvette wins Car and Driver 10 Best

2023: Corvette Z06 named Performance Car of the Year by MotorTrend

SOURCE: Chevrolet