Bentley Motors enters next phase in India with new national operations

Bentley India to operate under ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited

Bentley Motors announces a new era of growth in the Indian market through a strategic partnership with ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL), located at E1, MIDC Industrial Area, Phase III, Chakan, Pune, Maharashtra, India. Bentley will be integrating into SAVWIPL which is already a strong and established entity in India.

Effective from 1 July 2025, SAVWIPL will serve as the official importer of Bentley cars in India. The operations, including sales, marketing and aftersales will be conducted by Bentley India, an operational division within SAVWIPL – which will oversee the brand’s India strategy and retail network. Leading on this new phase will be Abbey Thomas, who has been appointed as Brand Director, Bentley India.

Bentley India is set to appoint three dealer partners across key cities, starting with Bengaluru and Mumbai, followed by New Delhi. These new showrooms will offer India’s ultra-high-net-worth customers Bentley’s signature combination of performance, craftsmanship, and luxury.

“India is one of the world’s most dynamic economies, and the launch of Bentley India in the country reflects Bentley’s focus on growth in a market where we already have a strong and growing high-net-worth customer base. We’re grateful to the SAVWIPL team for bringing this partnership to life.” said Richard Leopold, Regional Director, EMEA at Bentley Motors.

For over two decades, Bentley has been part of India’s luxury car landscape, exceeding the expectations of top-tier customers looking for automotive excellence. Now, with the launch of Bentley India, a new division under SAVWIPL, the brand is entering an exciting new phase, sharpening its focus on the Indian market.

SOURCE: Bentley