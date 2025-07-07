Mercedes-Benz sold 547,100 cars and vans in Q2 as CLA order intake gains momentum

Mercedes-Benz Cars Q2 retail sales of 464,600 units underpins solid demand particularly in the U.S. (+26%) and Germany (+7%)

Mercedes-Benz Group sold 547,100 cars and vans (-9%) in the second quarter. Underlying customer demand for Mercedes-Benz Cars, particularly in the U.S. and Germany remained strong, reflected in a 26% and 7% rise in deliveries to customers. Deliveries to dealerships were carefully calibrated to navigate new global tariff policies, impacting sales of Mercedes-Benz Cars in the U.S. and China in particular. Mercedes-Benz Vans sold 93,400 units in the second quarter with a 32% year-on-year rise in eVans, reflecting solid customer demand for fully electric vans.

Mercedes-Benz Cars

“Overall, we see good customer demand in the U.S. and Germany for our products including our Top-End vehicles, despite tariffs impacting our global sales in the second quarter. The all-new CLA received very positive feedback. This product marks the beginning of further electric vehicle sales growth ahead of the biggest series of car launches at Mercedes-Benz.” Mathias Geisen, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes Benz Group AG. Marketing & Sales

Mercedes-Benz Cars sold 453,700 cars (-9%) in the second quarter. Overall wholesale deliveries were influenced by the ongoing dynamic market environment including the volatile tariff policy and the upcoming model transitions in the Entry and Core segment. Customer demand in the U.S. and Europe remained above the prior-year’s level. Sales in other markets of the world increased significantly by 24% in the second quarter, driven by Turkey and markets in South America.

Top-End sales represented 14.3% of overall sales. Top-End deliveries to customers (retail sales) increased by 5% reaching 69,000 units driven by ongoing strong customer demand for Mercedes-AMG vehicles (+19%) and the G-Class (+56%). Especially in the U.S., customer demand for Top-End vehicles remained strong, leading to a surge in retail deliveries to customers of 15%. As the second largest market, Mercedes-Benz strengthened its position in the U.S. with strong investments including the update of the brand center in Manhattan. In China, Mercedes-Benz retained its number one position in the Top-End luxury segment in the first half of the year.

The GLC remained the top-selling car globally in the first half of 2025. Sales of the GLC increased by 9% in the second quarter, while the new CLE proved popular with sales up 30% in Q2 and 66% in the first half of 2025.

Global Plug-In-Hybrid sales increased by 34% in the second quarter. In Europe, the share of electrified vehicles (xEVs) reached 40%, and 21% on a global level in the second quarter.

In terms of model changeovers, 2025 is the beginning of a multi-year product and technology launch campaign. After the first models of the all-new CLA were introduced in Europe in the first half, more models and markets will follow during this year. In September, the all-new electric GLC will be revealed which will strengthen the electric vehicle portfolio in the mid-size segment.

Mercedes-Benz Vans

“The Mercedes-Benz Vans result for Q2 2025 shows a positive development of 13% relative to Q1 2025. The growth on the quarter is driven by an increased momentum in both private and commercial vans. We are encouraged to see the intensification of our efforts to deliver a premium customer experience and electrification of the portfolio, translated into a 7% growth for private vans and 42% for eVans in the first half of the year.” Sagree Sardien, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans Sales & Marketing

Due to increased demand, deliveries to customers rose 18% on the quarter. Overall retail sales momentum remains influenced by a highly competitive market environment. German retail sales were up by 27% on the quarter supported by strong customer demand. Second quarter sales of eVans, which increased by 32% year-on-year, leading eVans to account for 7% of overall sales, and to total 10% of Europe sales. A further customer highlight was that Mercedes-Benz Vans concluded the largest single order of eVans ever with 5,000 electric vans to be delivered to the Amazon’s transportation network within the coming months.

In the first half of the year, commercial segment sales amounted to 82% of total sales, thus demonstrating the continued high relevance of commercial vans. Private vans represented 18% of overall sales. Beginning of next year, Mercedes-Benz Vans intends to expand its model portfolio within the private van segment with the VLE, which lately successfully underwent long-range testing traveling almost 1,100 kilometers from Stuttgart to Rome with only two short charging stops of 15 minutes each.

Sales overview Mercedes-Benz Cars

Q2 2025 Change Q1 2025 Change Q2 2024 YTD 2025 Change YTD 2024 Mercedes-Benz Group 547,100 +3% -9% 1,076,300 -8% – thereof BEVs 41,900 -8% -18% 87,300 -14% Mercedes-Benz Cars 453,700 +2% -9% 900,000 -6% – thereof BEVs 35,000 -14% -24% 75,700 -19% – thereof xEVs 94,000 +8% +4% 180,800 +0% Mercedes-Benz Cars sales by segments* Top-End 64,800 +0% -8% 129,900 -5% Core 273,800 +4% -6% 537,300 -4% Entry 115,100 -2% -16% 232,800 -12% Mercedes-Benz Cars sales by regions and markets Europe** 159,700 +7% +1% 308,300 -3% – thereof Germany 52,800 +16% +7% 98,100 -2% Asia 189,200 -5% -16% 389,000 -11% – thereof China 140,400 -8% -19% 293,200 -14% North America*** 80,600 +5% -14% 157,500 -6% – thereof U.S. 74,600 +11% -12% 142,000 -6% Rest of World 24,200 +16% +24% 45,100 +20%

*Top-End: Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class, S-Class, GLS, EQS and EQS SUV

*Core: All derivatives from C- and E-Class, incl. EQE and EQE SUV

*Entry: All derivatives from A- and B-Class incl. EQA, EQB

** Europe: European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway

*** North America: USA, Canada and Mexico

All figures rounded. Preliminary figures subject to change pending final reports.

Sales overview Mercedes-Benz Vans

Q2 2025 Change Q1 2025 Change Q2 2024 YTD 2025 Change YTD 2024 Mercedes-Benz Vans* 93,400 +13% -10% 176,300 -16% – thereof eVans 6,900 +44% +32% 11,600 +42% Mercedes-Benz Vans sales by segments* Commercial Vans 76,800 +14% -11% 144,300 -19% – thereof commercial large vans 47,400 +11% -10% 90,100 -17% – thereof commercial midsize vans 23,900 +23% -11% 43,200 -25% – thereof commercial small vans 5,600 +2% -20% 11,100 -9% Private Vans 16,600 +8% -4% 32,000 +7% – thereof private midsize vans 14,700 +6% -6% 28,400 +5% – thereof private small vans 1,900 +20% +21% 3,600 +26% Mercedes-Benz Vans sales by regions and markets Europe** 65,000 +13% -8% 122,300 -11% – thereof Germany 27,300 +27% +11% 48,800 +1% Asia 7,900 +11% -24% 15,000 -25% – thereof China 5,700 +23% -37% 10,400 -38% Noth America*** 10,000 +1% -24% 20,000 -39% – thereof U.S. 8,100 +5% -26% 15,700 -42% Rest of World 10,500 +24% +10% 18,900 +1%

*Private vans: mid-size vans include V-Class and EQV, small vans include T-Class and EQT[1].

*Commercial vans: large vans include (e)Sprinter, mid-size vans include (e)Vito, small vans include (e)Citan

** Europe: European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway

*** North America: USA, Canada and Mexico

All figures rounded. Preliminary figures subject to change pending final reports.

The comparative period for the percentage changes stated in this document is the respective prior-year period, unless otherwise stated.

[1] (Mercedes-Benz EQT 200 standard: energy consumption combined: 20.9 – 19.3 kWh/100 km | CO₂ emissions combined: 0 g/km | CO₂ class: A). The stated values were determined in accordance with the prescribed WLTP (Worldwide harmonised Light vehicles Test Procedure) measurement procedure. The ranges given refer to the German market. The energy consumption and CO₂ emissions of a car depend not only on the car’s efficient use of the fuel or energy source, but also on driving style and other non-technical factors.)

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz