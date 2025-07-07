Suffolk County Transit chooses NFI’s New Flyer to modernize fleet with 132 next-generation buses

NFI Group Inc. (NFI) a leader in propulsion-agnostic bus and coach mobility solutions, subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer), has been awarded a contract from Suffolk County Transit for up to 132 buses over the next five years, including 92 Xcelsior® hybrid-electric 35-foot buses and 40 Xcelsior CHARGE NG™ battery-electric 40-foot buses, the county’s first step toward adopting a more energy-diverse and efficient transit fleet

NFI Group Inc. (NFI) a leader in propulsion-agnostic bus and coach mobility solutions, subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. (New Flyer), has been awarded a contract from Suffolk County Transit for up to 132 buses over the next five years, including 92 Xcelsior® hybrid-electric 35-foot buses and 40 Xcelsior CHARGE NG™ battery-electric 40-foot buses, the county’s first step toward adopting a more energy-diverse and efficient transit fleet. This order was added to New Flyer’s backlog in the first quarter of 2025.

This latest order adds to the 73 New Flyer Xcelsior® hybrid-electric 35-foot buses already in service with Suffolk County Transit and reinforces a strong, ongoing partnership between Suffolk County and New Flyer—built on American manufacturing, reliable performance, and job creation. By once again choosing New Flyer’s proven platform, Suffolk is investing in efficient operations, streamlined maintenance, and supporting high-quality manufacturing jobs here in the U.S.

“This order underscores the value of our platform’s flexibility and dependability,” said Chris Stoddart, President, North American Bus and Coach, NFI. “New Flyer’s common Xcelsior platform enables agencies to operate hybrid and battery-electric buses with shared parts, tools, and training—delivering real operational savings while maintaining consistent, high-quality performance.”

Suffolk County Transit operates a robust network of fixed routes, on-demand zones, and paratransit service in Suffolk County, New York. These new buses will improve service reliability, passenger comfort, and long-term operating efficiency for residents across the county.

New Flyer is a longtime leader in American bus manufacturing, delivering innovative transit solutions that help agencies meet the challenges of aging fleets, rising fuel costs, and evolving rider expectations. With over 265 million miles of electric bus service experience, New Flyer brings tested technology and real-world insight to every delivery.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, New Flyer supports its partners with a full suite of services—including parts, infrastructure planning, workforce development, and financing—ensuring transit agencies have what they need to succeed.

SOURCE: NFI