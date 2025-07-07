Maserati dazzles at Goodwood with a world premiere and thrilling performance on the legendary Hillclimb

Maserati’s supercars take center stage at the Festival of Speed: the GranCabrio, GT2 Stradale, and MCXtrema take on the legendary Goodwood Hillclimb. Plus, a highly anticipated world debut

Maserati is set to star in the Goodwood Festival of Speed, one of the most prestigious and highly anticipated events on the global automotive calendar. The House of the Trident will unveil a world debut of a new and authentic expression of energy crafted in the true Maserati way. The debut will take place during the event, capping a groundbreaking journey that started in Modena—the Brand’s nerve center and symbol of Italian knowhow—and culminates at the prestigious Goodwood estate in West Sussex, in the south of England. The GranCabrio, Maserati GT2 Stradale, and MCXtrema will also take center stage as they prepare to conquer the legendary Hillclimb.

The Maserati GT2 Stradale, the homologated road version of the GT2 that has brought the House of the Trident back to success in closed-wheel championships, is one of the vehicles on display in the Supercar Paddock. Equipped with the iconic 640 CV (471 kW) Nettuno V6 engine, the GT2 Stradale accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of over 320 km/h, making it the most powerful combustion-engine Maserati ever built for both the track and road. The model on display at Goodwood features a glossy Blu Corse livery by the Officine Fuoriserie Maserati, 20” alloy wheels, and numerous matte carbon-fiber details. The interior is embellished with fine black Alcantara upholstery and Alcantara Blu racing seats.

Alongside it, the new 490-hp Maserati GranCabrio stands out with its Verde Giada paint job, black brake calipers, diamond-cut and Crio-design Glossy Black wheels (20” in the front and 21” in the rear). Meanwhile, the interior features ice-colored perforated full-grain leather, with the Maserati Trident logo embroidered on the headrest. The model is topped off with 3D carbon-fiber finishes and full LED headlights with a dark finish. This GranCabrio is a style icon and the perfect embodiment of pure performance thanks to refined details such as a retractable soft top that offers the best open-air experience and space for four true seats, ensuring comfort even on long journeys. The 490-CV 3.0-litre V6 Nettuno Twin Turbo allows the car to reach 300 km/h, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4 seconds.

Capping off the Trident’s lineup at the Festival of Speed is a captivating Maserati MCXtrema in a stunning Blue Xtrema livery created specifically for this four-wheel masterpiece. Homologated for track use only and produced in just 62 world-exclusive models, the Trident supercar is a genuine racing “beast” thanks to the sheer power of its formidable 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine – derived from the Nettuno and in this case pushed to the limit – that can deliver 740 hp. Designed for the most discerning of collectors or gentleman drivers seeking the utmost exhilaration on the track, the MCXtrema combines a splendid design with an unparalleled racing spirit, embodying the Maserati DNA and the performance that defines each of the Italian brand’s creations.

To make the Trident’s participation even more special, the three vehicles on display in the Supercar Paddock will not solely captivate the audience with their designs and striking presence, but will also take to the track, tackling the famous Goodwood Hillclimb—a nearly 2-kilometer stretch that winds through ancient trees, tricky bends, and flint walls, traversing the center of the estate and passing by the Goodwood House before climbing towards the Racecourse on the top of South Downs. As stunning as it is challenging, this stretch features a 100-meter ascent that has always put even the most seasoned drivers to the test.

Founded in 1993, the Goodwood Festival of Speed is a must-see event for motorsport fans around the world. Starting in 2000, the festival expanded its scope to include contemporary models, welcoming classic cars, prototypes, hyper cars, and Formula 1 single-seaters within a dynamic program featuring displays, timed ascents, and celebrations of design. Maserati has chosen this exclusive event to unveil its singular vision of luxury which is deeply rooted in the expert craftsmanship of Modena–the heart of Italy’s automotive heritage.

Maserati’s participation in the Goodwood Festival of Speed and the world premiere of the Trident’s latest creation mark significant milestones in Brand’s journey of renewal. These milestones align perfectly with the Year of the Trident celebrations, which honor the iconic logo designed 100 years ago and the symbol of Maserati’s excellence around the world. In less than a year, this journey will take the brand into the celebrations of a century in racing: in 1926, the Maserati Tipo 26 – the first car in history to bear the Trident logo on the bonnet – took part and won its class at the Targa Florio, with Alfieri Maserati at the wheel. This anniversary not only reflects on a glorious past, but reinforces the Brand’s commitment to a future defined by excellence, innovation, and the authentic Italian spirit.

