Daimler Truck unit sales in Q2: 106,715 units

Daimler Truck Group sold 106,715 trucks and buses (Q2 2024: 112,195) in the second quarter of 2025. The Trucks North America segment accounted for 38,580 units in the Group’s total sales (Q2 2024: 48,246). Mercedes-Benz Trucks sold 38,294 units (Q2 2024: 38,481). An increase of unit sales by 13% to 26,443 (Q2 2024: 23,411) was reported by the segment Trucks Asia. Daimler Buses increased its sales volume to 7,027 units (Q2 2024: 6,674). In the first half of the year, Daimler Truck sold 206,527 vehicles (1. HY 2024: 221,106 units).
Unit Sales – Group and segment level
As of January 1, 2025, Daimler Truck integrated its businesses in China and India into the Mercedes-Benz Trucks segment. The presentation of the adjusted prior-year comparison is based on the new segment composition.
|Unit Sales
|Q2/2025
|Q2/2024
|+ / –
|Trucks North America
|38,580
|48,246
|-20%
|Mercedes-Benz Trucks
|38,294
|38,481
|-0%
|Trucks Asia
|26,443
|23,411
|+13%
|Daimler Buses
|7,027
|6,674
|+5%
|Daimler Truck Group*
|106,715
|112,195
|-5%
|thereof battery-electric vehicles
|1,232
|648
|+90%
*Including eliminations due to transactions between segments.
At its Q2 disclosure on August 1st, Daimler Truck will report in detail on financial and non-financial key figures of the second quarter and first half year of 2025 at Group and segment level.
SOURCE: Daimler Truck