Daimler Truck unit sales in Q2: 106,715 units

Daimler Truck Group sold 106,715 trucks and buses (Q2 2024: 112,195) in the second quarter of 2025. The Trucks North America segment accounted for 38,580 units in the Group’s total sales (Q2 2024: 48,246). Mercedes-Benz Trucks sold 38,294 units (Q2 2024: 38,481). An increase of unit sales by 13% to 26,443 (Q2 2024: 23,411) was reported by the segment Trucks Asia. Daimler Buses increased its sales volume to 7,027 units (Q2 2024: 6,674). In the first half of the year, Daimler Truck sold 206,527 vehicles (1. HY 2024: 221,106 units).

Unit Sales – Group and segment level

As of January 1, 2025, Daimler Truck integrated its businesses in China and India into the Mercedes-Benz Trucks segment. The presentation of the adjusted prior-year comparison is based on the new segment composition.

Unit Sales Q2/2025 Q2/2024 + / – Trucks North America 38,580 48,246 -20% Mercedes-Benz Trucks 38,294 38,481 -0% Trucks Asia 26,443 23,411 +13% Daimler Buses 7,027 6,674 +5% Daimler Truck Group* 106,715 112,195 -5% thereof battery-electric vehicles 1,232 648 +90%

*Including eliminations due to transactions between segments.

At its Q2 disclosure on August 1st, Daimler Truck will report in detail on financial and non-financial key figures of the second quarter and first half year of 2025 at Group and segment level.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck