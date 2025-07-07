Stellantis Fleet & Business Solutions hosts the international event “European Driving Experience,” dedicated to its most important clients from all over Europe

On Thursday, July 3rd, between Balocco and Arese, Stellantis Fleet & Business Solutions held the third edition of the “European Driving Experience”

Stellantis Fleet & Business Solutions, the Stellantis division responsible for the Fleet and B2B market, gathered its top 50 European clients yesterday in Balocco for the “European Driving Experience” event.

The goal of the meeting, led by Joel Verany, Head of Stellantis B2B Enlarged Europe, was to “build a team spirit” and share the company’s new approach to this market—centered on more direct relationships, streamlined processes, and a more proactive services’ offering.

To support this objective, the Stellantis’ International Key Account Managers were also invited, enabling direct dialogue with key clients, including major corporations and short- and long-term rental companies. Joel Verany stated: “It’s a great honor for me to host this event, where we can be together and get hands-on insight into our clients’ real needs and reconnect with them directly, following a highly pragmatic approach.”

During the presentation, significant attention was given to the expanding range of services offered by Stellantis Fleet & Business Solutions, delivered through its dedicated departments:

Free2Move Charge Business , providing comprehensive charging solutions for fleets—from initial assessments to installation and infrastructure management.

, providing comprehensive charging solutions for fleets—from initial assessments to installation and infrastructure management. Mobilisights , offering real-time vehicle data to optimize fleet management.

, offering real-time vehicle data to optimize fleet management. Connect Fleet , a web platform that analyzes data to minimize operating costs and maximize efficiency.

, a web platform that analyzes data to minimize operating costs and maximize efficiency. Stellantis Fleet Services, focused on long-term fleet management, with solutions designed to optimize Total Cost of Ownership.

A key innovation introduced during the event was the new dedicated service “Care 4 Fleet” — an international web portal supported by over 80 operators, through which B2B clients can book appointments, track spare parts deliveries, receive technical advice, and extend rental contracts.

“Customer care,” Joel Verany continued, “is one of Stellantis’ core values. We’ve always been a customer-centric company, and our division strongly reinforces this principle, putting it into practice as a key competitive advantage in an increasingly challenging market.”

At the end of the presentation, guests moved to the four challenging tracks of the Balocco Proving Ground, where they test-drove & discovered 70 models from across the Stellantis brand portfolio—including the latest releases—and explored Stellantis Pro One’s commercial vehicle conversion and customization offerings. Through its dedicated “Stellantis CustomFit” program, the company can tailor vehicles to meet specific client requirements, both directly in the plant or through an external network of specialized partners.

Joel Verany concluded: “It’s essential for our clients to experience our vehicles firsthand. Only then can they truly appreciate not just the breadth of our lineup — spanning 14 brands and Leapmotor to meet every mobility need — but also its continuous technological evolution, which positions our offering at the forefront of a highly dynamic B2B market where Stellantis’ share has been steadily growing since the beginning of the year, both on the total market and in the BEV segment.”

SOURCE: Stellantis