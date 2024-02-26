Future Mobility North America 2024

Our Future Mobility North America online event brings together more than 1,000 stakeholders to discuss the business models, technologies and trends shaping the future of trucking.

Agenda

Transforming the digital cockpit with generative AI

Date: Monday, 18 November 2024

Time: 4pm UK | 8am PDT | 11am EDT

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

Generative AI has the potential to shape the future of the digital cockpit, creating a safer, more personalized, and engaging driving experience. Despite being nascent, the technology has already found its way into vehicle cockpits, and future mobility stakeholders are committing enormous resources to realizing its transformative potential.

What is generative AI, and how are automakers integrating it into their vehicle cockpits?

How will the use of generative AI in cockpits evolve over the next decade and beyond?

What are the limitations of generative AI, and how can they be overcome?

How can automakers ensure the responsible use of generative AI in their vehicles?

The future of electric vehicle charging

Date: Tuesday, 19 November 2024

Time: 4pm UK | 8am PDT | 11am EDT

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

The global market for electric vehicles is burgeoning, but to achieve mass adoption, stakeholders must overcome numerous challenges, including transforming the charging experience. Consumers are demanding faster, smarter, more convenient, and environmentally friendly EV charging, and it is up to the industry to deliver.

How will increasing demand for EVs impact the development and rollout of charging infrastructure over the next decade and beyond?

Which technological innovations are most likely to shape the future of EV charging?

When can we expect these technologies to become widely available and affordable?

What are the potential environmental and economic impacts of these advancements?

The transition to next-generation zonal architectures

Date: Wednesday, 20 November 2024

Time: 4pm UK | 8am PDT | 11am EDT

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

Zonal architectures hold significant promise for the future of automotive electronics, and automakers are already actively testing and implementing the technology in their vehicles. However, OEMs and suppliers must address numerous challenges before adoption becomes widespread.

What are zonal architectures, and how will they impact the design and functionality of future vehicles?

What are the most significant technical challenges to implementing zonal architectures?

How quickly will zonal architectures achieve widespread adoption, and which vehicle segments will benefit first?

How will the shift to zonal architectures affect competition among automakers?

Delivering next-generation ADAS technologies

Date: Thursday, 21 November 2024

Time: 4pm UK | 8am PDT | 11am EDT

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

The mobility sector has, in recent years, achieved rapid development in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), resulting in much wider adoption. This trend is on track to continue, with the North American ADAS market expected to more than double to around US$23bn by the end of this decade as automakers strive to deliver enhanced driving safety, comfort, and efficiency to their customers.

What is the long-term vision for the role of ADAS in shaping the future of mobility?

Which technological innovations are most likely to influence the future of ADAS?

What are the main obstacles companies face in developing secure, dependable, and scalable next-generation ADAS functionality?

Will ADAS adoption eventually become widespread across all regions and vehicle segments, and if so, what is the timeframe?

Monetizing the software-defined vehicle

Date: Friday, 22 November 2024

Time: 4pm UK | 8am PDT | 11am EDT

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

As the shift towards the software-defined vehicle (SDV) gathers pace and customers re-evaluate their driving experience expectations, new revenue opportunities are arising outside the traditional vehicle sales model. Competition for these new digital revenue pools is fierce, so a comprehensive and effective monetization strategy is essential.

What new revenue opportunities are being created by the transition to SDVs, and how will they evolve as we move towards autonomous driving?

What are the main challenges to monetizing the SDV?

How will consumer preferences and willingness to pay for in-vehicle services evolve as SDV adoption becomes widespread?

How can automakers position themselves to benefit from these new revenue pools?

