Tata Motors inaugurates new commercial vehicle spare parts warehouse in Guwahati

First-of-its-kind integrated warehouse facility spans 1 lakh square feet, ensures seamless availability of Tata Genuine spare parts in the North East

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced the inauguration of a new commercial vehicle spare parts warehouse in Guwahati. The state-of-the-art facility is fully digitalised and spans across 1 lakh square feet, stocking spare parts for the entire commercial vehicle portfolio. The addition of the new facility will enable the company faster turnaround times and easier availability of spares at Tata Authorised Service Stations in the North East.

Equipped with world-class infrastructure and safety measures, the facility will unlock greater customer value proposition through digitalised warehouse processes. Tata Motors has partnered with Delhivery, India’s largest fully integrated logistics services provider, to leverage its technology-enabled warehousing and transportation solutions. The facility also boasts cutting-edge storage systems catering to diverse needs, including gravity spiral and vertical reciprocating conveyors. Additionally, a designated area for handling medium and heavy vehicle body parts has been integrated to ensure seamless operations.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Vikram Agarwal, Head – Spares and Non Vehicular Business, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said, “The inauguration of the new warehouse in Guwahati is a testament to Tata Motors’ customer-centric approach and will further enhance the vehicle ownership experience by ensuring easy availability of spares. The new warehouse will enable smarter inventory management at Tata Authorized Service Stations in the region, thereby enhancing service quality and vehicle uptime. This new facility brings us closer to our customers in the fast-progressing region of the North East, making logistics more efficient.”

Tata Motors offers an extensive range of sub-1-tonne to 55-tonne cargo vehicles and 10-seater to 51-seater mass mobility solutions, ranging in small commercial vehicles and pickups, trucks, and buses segments to address the evolving needs of logistics and mass mobility segments. The company ensures unparalleled quality and service commitment through its extensive network of 2500+ touchpoints, manned by trained specialists and backed by easy access to Tata Genuine Parts.

SOURCE: Tata Motors