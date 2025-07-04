Marcus Poppe to head Investor Relations and Treasury at Daimler Truck

Marcus Poppe will take over as Head of Investor Relations at Daimler Truck as of September 1, 2025

Daimler Truck appoints a key Finance position and will consolidate the Investor Relations and Treasury functions. Marcus Poppe will assume the role of Head of Investor Relations at Daimler Truck effective September 1, 2025. As of July 1, 2026, he will also take over the Treasury function. In this role, he will report directly to Eva Scherer, Chief Financial Officer of Daimler Truck AG.

Claus Bässler will continue to be responsible for the functions Treasury and Tax until his retirement at the end of June 2026. Christian Herrmann, currently Head of Investor Relations and M&A at Daimler Truck AG, has been appointed as Head of Corporate Development as of July 1, 2025. Under his leadership, the key strategic functions of M&A, Corporate Strategy, and Real Estate will be integrated into a single unit, driving the company‘s long term development. In his new role, Christian Herrmann reports directly to Karin Rådström, President and CEO of Daimler Truck AG. Until September 1, 2025, Christian Herrmann will continue to oversee Investor Relations.

Eva Scherer, Chief Financial Officer of Daimler Truck AG: “With Marcus Poppe, we are strengthening our capital markets expertise by bringing on board a seasoned professional with many years of in-depth experience. He is a recognized leader in his field, and I look forward to working with him to build on our ongoing efforts to demonstrate Daimler Truck’s financial strength to the capital markets and to support the continued evolution of our Treasury function.”

„I would like to sincerely thank Claus Bässler and Christian Herrmann for their significant contributions in positioning Daimler Truck during the spin-off and laying the foundation for long-term success. I look forward to working with Claus Bässler in his current role and with Christian Herrmann as he takes on his new responsibilities in Corporate Development“, adds Scherer.

Marcus Poppe joins Daimler Truck from DWS Group, where he started his career as equity fund manager in 2010. Most recently, he served as Co-Head European Equities, responsible for leading the European equities team.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck