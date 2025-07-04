New body variants for the MAN TGE

Bodies from Meiller and BE-Combi expand the range of products in the invoicing business

The TRIGENIUS three-way tipper from Meiller and the semi-trailer combination with box body from BE-Combi are the new additions to the one invoice business of the van division of MAN Truck & Bus. This means that 13 different body offers are now available ex works. The assembled vehicles are covered by the MAN warranties and can be ordered directly from MAN by the customer and from a single source.

An innovative concept is the BE-Combi. The MAN TGE with 3.5-tonne GVW is combined with a 3.5-tonne trailer. The body manufacturer BE Combi converts the TGE into a tractor unit with a subframe, fifth wheel, air supply unit and intelligent braking system. They are joined by the 3500PLUS single-axle trailer from BE-Combi with a lightweight box from the manufacturer Junge, a tail lift and a roof spoiler. The semi-trailer combination has a gross combination weight of seven tonnes.

The highlight of this combination: Drivers only need a BE driving licence, i.e. no class C driving licence. The system offers a payload of around 2,650 kilograms and a load volume of up to 28 cubic meters, which can be used to transport ten Euro pallets. It is therefore an alternative to the 7.5-tonne truck. Safety functions such as ABS and ESP are transferred to the trailer.

The TRIGENIUS from Meiller also has innovative properties. It is a robust, weight-optimized three-way tipper made of Hardox steel with a high payload. The latter is achieved, among other things, by laser welding technology, which joins thin high-strength steels. In combination with a MAN TGE with 3.5 tonnes GVW, the customer can load up to 951 kg. For a 5.5-tonne TGE, it is up to 2,600 kg. Also new to the TRIGENIUS are the one-tonne lashing eyelets on the side walls for lashing goods projecting over the side wall, as well as the floor lashing eyelets with a holding force of two tonnes, which are far outside and accessible from the outside and inside. Meiller has also revised the side wall closures, risings and fenders.

Certified body manufacturers

With the new Certified Van Partner Program, MAN Truck & Bus is establishing a binding quality framework for cooperation with body and conversion manufacturers. The aim is to secure the variety of individual vehicle solutions based on the MAN TGE with clear standards and to strengthen cooperation with qualified partners.

Certification is carried out by the Bodybuilder Management Van and is based on a multi-stage testing process. Among other things, the quality of the finished vehicle, the successful completion of a compliance check in accordance with MAN specifications and the completeness and maintenance of the company profile on the MAN body manufacturer platform ABBI are evaluated. Only those who meet all the criteria will receive the certificate – valid for three years. Continuous monitoring and random quality controls ensure the sustainability of the program.

Certified partners benefit from closer ties to MAN: this includes joint sales and marketing activities, invitations to technical and product meetings, and access to technical information and training opportunities. Inclusion in the list of recommended body manufacturers also increases visibility in the MAN network and among end customers.

For MAN, the program means more transparency in the development and expansion process, a reduction in service cases and a strengthening of the brand through reliable partner standards. At the same time, customer satisfaction is increased through tested quality and coordinated processes.

“As a truck manufacturer, we have established a close relationship with the body manufacturers for decades. With the Certified Van Partner Program, we are now creating a reliable basis for quality, efficiency and trust – to the benefit of our van customers and partners,” says Roy Tietze, Head of Van Bodybuilder Management at MAN Truck & Bus.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus