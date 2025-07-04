Geely Auto strengthens global expansion with the new Italian distribution agreement

Geely Auto has signed a distribution agreement with Jameel Motors to jointly enter the Italian market with its new energy vehicle models

Geely Auto has signed a distribution agreement with Jameel Motors to jointly enter the Italian market with its new energy vehicle models. As a key automotive hub and design center, Italy offers a strategic market opportunity. This partnership not only reflects the international confidence in Geely Auto’s new energy technology and products, but will strengthens Geely Auto’s international business expansion.

The Italian new energy vehicle market is experiencing unprecedented growth. In the first five months of 2025, pure electric vehicle registrations surged by a remarkable 132% year-on-year increase, demonstrating robust local consumer demand for eco-friendly transportation. To capitalize on this thriving market, Geely Auto is set to launch two key models: Geely EX5, next-generation all-electric SUV, and a plug-in hybrid SUV. Both vehicles are engineered on Geely Auto’s Global Intelligent Electric Architecture, boasting striking exterior designs, comprehensive safety features, and exceptional power performance, poised to meet the Italian consumers’ expectations for high-quality electric vehicles.

Geely Auto is dedicated to building a comprehensive business infrastructure in Italy, covering both sales and after-sales services. This includes establishing a nationwide dealership network committed to delivering premium electric vehicle products and exceptional customer service to local consumers. The strategic partnership with Jameel Motors leverages their extensive expertise and resources in automotive distribution, enabling Geely Auto to enter and expand in Italian market more efficiently.

Moe Wang, Deputy General Manager of GAIC, commented, “The expansion into the Italian market is a pivotal stride in Geely Auto’s global strategy. Through this profound collaboration with Jameel Motors, Geely is steadfast in its mission to deliver green, intelligent, and safe mobility solutions, thereby comprehensively elevating the consumer’s travel experience.”

Fady Jameel, Vice Chairman, International – Abdul Latif Jameel, stated, “Our collaboration with Geely Auto seamlessly integrates innovation, quality, and a shared vision for sustainable mobility. We eagerly anticipate setting a new benchmark for electric mobility for Italian customers.”

The strategic alliance with Jameel Motors establishes a strong foundation for Geely Auto in the global market. Moving forward, Geely Auto is dedicated to strengthening its international market presence, enhancing product competitiveness, and elevating service quality, to deliver an exceptional mobility experience for global consumers through its innovative electrification technology.

SOURCE: Geely