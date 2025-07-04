Tata Motors commences production of the all new Harrier.ev

Rolls out the first Harrier.ev from its Pune plant

Tata Motors, the leader of India’s electric vehicle revolution and the nation’s leading SUV manufacturer, today commenced production of the Harrier.ev – India’s most powerful, most capable, and most intelligent SUV to date. The Harrier.ev made a striking debut as it proudly rolled off the production line at Tata Motors’ state-of-the-art facility in Pune. Backed by an overwhelming market response and a robust booking pipeline, the Harrier.ev is now gearing up to arrive at dealerships across the country, with customer deliveries beginning July 2025.

Available in two drive configurations – Quad Wheel Drive (QWD) and Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) – the Harrier.ev comes in four striking color options: Nainital Nocturne, Empowered Oxide, Pristine White, and Pure Grey. It also features the much-appreciated STEALTH Edition – a darker matte black exterior and all black interiors – more aggressive hue that makes a statement like no other.

Built on the advanced acti.ev+ architecture and powered by a robust QWD dual-motor setup that delivers the highest torque and fastest acceleration ever seen in an Indian SUV, the Harrier.ev redefines performance. Ushering in a bold new league of SUVs, it offers commanding power and a suite of first-in-world and segment-first features — including a Harman display powered by Samsung Neo QLED, immersive Dolby Atmos acoustics, and a revolutionary 540° Surround View system that eliminates blind spots, even beneath the vehicle.

SOURCE: Tata Motors

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/tata-motors-commences-production-of-the-all-new-harrier-ev/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here