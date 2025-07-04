Optimised operating time via real-time diagnosis: Mercedes-Benz Van Uptime Monitor for commercial vans

Van Uptime Monitor Digital Extra[i] now available free of charge for all commercial midsize and large vans from Mercedes-Benz

Vehicles are daily used tools, especially for commercial business owners. Be it a large fleet, small fleet or individual vehicle: regardless of the size of the company, the effective operating time (= uptime) of its vehicles is important. If the vehicles are not available, it costs time and revenue. In order to enable maximum operating time, failures should ideally not occur in the first place and the required downtimes should be efficiently plannable.

With the Van Uptime Monitor Digital Extra, Mercedes-Benz Vans helps its customers to manage the vehicle issues that arise as a result of intensive daily use over time before a failure occurs. The Digital Extra provides the customer with full transparency about the technical condition of their vehicles through a digital customer dashboard and helps them to efficiently plan the required workshop visits, avoid unplanned downtime and, in the event of a short-term problem, to get straight to the solving process.

With a clear focus on the needs of commercial customers and as a clear sign for its premium service, Mercedes-Benz Vans is now providing the Van Uptime Monitor complimentary for its commercial midsize and large vans. The Digital Extra can be used for both business and private Mercedes-Benz customer profiles. At the same time, the availability of the Digital Extra is extended to many European markets to enable even more international customers to optimise the uptimes of their commercial vans.

“At Mercedes-Benz Vans there is a clear focus on creating value for our customer. The central performance promise to our commercial customers is the maximisation of the uptime of their vehicles. With the Van Uptime Monitor Digital Extra, we take this one step further through offering an outstanding and tailor-made premium feature to our customers as a complimentary tool that focuses on operational capability through the technical vehicle status and real-time diagnosis functionality.”

Sagree Sardien, Head of Sales & Marketing Mercedes‑Benz Vans

A Digital Extra supports the maximum operating time, efficiency and transparency

Van Uptime Monitor intelligently networks customers’ vehicles with their vehicle management and the Mercedes-Benz workshops. Various technical vehicle data such as the oil level, tire pressure and data on a possible imbalance in the front wheels are presented in an understandable manner and made available in real time transparently via a new digital dashboard on the Mercedes‑Benz website. If necessary, real-time notifications in three urgency levels are used to suggest specific recommendations for action:

Vehicle information: no acute need for action. Customers receive simple tips on maintenance, which can easily be carried out by themselves to save time.

Repair recommendation: customers receive information about foreseeable and necessary repairs and based on this, can coordinate workshop appointments individually with the Mercedes‑Benz service partner of their choice. This allows the workshop visit to be efficiently planned and genuine parts to be made available in good time.

Urgent warning: in the event of an imminent stranding, customers receive a direct call from the Mercedes‑Benz Customer Assistance Center and can plan a workshop visit. The vehicle is forwarded quickly to the nearest service partner and is ready for use again as quickly as possible.

[i] The use of the Digital Extras requires the permanent acceptance of the Terms of Use for Digital Extras and the Mercedes me ID Terms of Use in their currently valid version, the permanent linking of the vehicle with the Mercedes me user account and – if applicable – the activation of the Digital Extras. After the term has expired, the Digital Extras can be extended for a fee in the Mercedes me Store, provided they are still offered for the relevant vehicle at that time. In addition, there may be further usage requirements or restrictions for the use of some digital extras, in particular a separate customer-specific contract with third parties (e.g. streaming, conclusion of a data contract for convenience data volume), selected third-party products (e.g. smartphone, smartwatch) or they are only available for certain customer groups. As an alternative to the comfort data volume, depending on the generation of your multimedia system, a data volume must be available in the car via the Internet or, if possible, your own data volume must be used via tethering. Information on personal data processed for the use of Digital Extras can be found in the data protection declaration for Mercedes me connect. The connection of the communication module to the mobile network, including the emergency call system, depends on the respective network coverage and availability of the network provider.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz