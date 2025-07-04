Suzuki makes additional investments in SkyDrive

Suzuki Motor Corporation has made additional investments in SkyDrive Inc. through their third-party allocation of shares

Suzuki Motor Corporation (headquartered in Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka Prefecture; Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President; hereinafter “Suzuki”) has made additional investments in SkyDrive Inc. (headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture; Tomohiro Fukuzawa, CEO; hereinafter “SkyDrive”) through their third-party allocation of shares.

The two companies announced a partnership for the commercialization of flying cars in March 2022. While we are promoting development of overseas markets with focus on India as a part of the partnership, SkyDrive announced that it agreed to pre-order 50 units of its flying car “SKYDRIVE” from one of India’s largest private jet operators, JetSetGo (headquartered in Delhi, India) in January 2025.

Also, SkyDrive showcased the first public flight of the SKYDRIVE at a media day held at Expo 2025 in Osaka on 9 April 2025, with plans for further demonstration flights in summer.

Through the additional investments, Suzuki aims to further deepen business and technological collaboration between the two companies, and will tackle toward realizing social implementation of sustainable and safety next-generation mobility.

SOURCE: Suzuki