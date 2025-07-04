SMMT: Van market down every month in first half of 2025

New light commercial vehicle (LCV) registrations shrank by -12.1% to 156,048 units in the first half of 2025, according to the latest figures published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT)

New light commercial vehicle (LCV) registrations shrank by -12.1% to 156,048 units in the first half of 2025, according to the latest figures published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). With a -14.8% drop in June, the market declined for the seventh consecutive month,1 rounding off the worst opening half-year performance since 2022 amid a tough economic environment and weak business confidence to invest in fleet renewal.2

Year-to-date performance was led by declining demand for the largest vans, by -14.8% with 99,790 registered, as well as deliveries of medium sized vans, down -20.9% to 26,408 units. 4×4 uptake also fell, by -6.0% to 4,041 units. There was growth, however, in demand for small vans, up 30.7% to 4,907 units, but could not soften the overall market decline as a lower volume segment.

Registrations by segment in June

Jun-25 Jun-24 % change Pickups 2,754 2,776 -0.8% 4x4s 742 638 16.3% Vans <=2.0T 983 806 22.0% Vans > 2.0-2.5T 4,193 7,169 -41.5% Vans >2.5-3.5T 19,501 21,677 -10.0% All Vans to 3.5T 28,173 33,066 -14.8% Rigids > 3.5 -4.25 t (BEV only) 175 48 264.6% Rigids > 3.5 – 6.0t (Other) 880 556 58.3% All rigids 1,055 604 74.7%

Registrations by segment year-to-date 2025

YTD-25 YTD-24 % change Pickups 20,902 19,008 10.0% 4x4s 4,041 4,297 -6.0% Vans <= 2.0t 4,907 3,753 30.7% Vans > 2.0 – 2.5t 26,408 33,398 -20.9% Vans > 2.5 – 3.5t 99,790 117,164 -14.8% All Vans to 3.5T 156,048 177,620 -12.1% Rigids > 3.5 -4.25 t (BEV only) 928 492 88.6% Rigids > 3.5 – 6.0t (Other) 4,520 3,465 30.4% All rigids 5,448 3,957 37.7%

Top new models in June

Best sellers June 1 TRANSIT CUSTOM 4555 2 TRANSIT 2878 3 TRAFIC 1477 4 SPRINTER 1414 5 HILUX 1163 6 TRANSPORTER 1130 7 EXPERT 1083 8 CRAFTER 1002 9 RANGER 961 10 TRANSIT COURIER 902

Top new models year to date 2025

Best sellers Year-to-date 1 TRANSIT CUSTOM 24826 2 TRANSIT 13886 3 RANGER 10327 4 VIVARO 6266 5 SPRINTER 6250 6 TRAFIC 5793 7 HILUX 5302 8 PARTNER 5205 9 BERLINGO 5128 10 CRAFTER 4792

There was also robust uptake of new pickups in the half-year period, up 10.0% to 20,902 units, however, that obscures two consecutive months of decline following April’s introduction of new fiscal measures to treat double cabs as cars for benefit in kind and capital allowance purposes. The change in treatment is putting additional costs on key business sectors, constraining new orders of the zero and lower emission models which are entering the market, and keeping more polluting vehicles on the road for longer. The change will also reduce total tax revenues given the lower registration volumes. SMMT continues to urge government to postpone the measure for at least one year so that industry and operators can better plan and prepare for the change.

Manufacturers continue to invest massively in cutting-edge zero emission LCVs and there are now almost 40 different battery electric van (BEV) models to choose from – up from 28 in the first half of last year.3 The market is responding, with BEV demand up 52.8% and 13,512 units registered in 2025,4 boosted by a 97.0% jump in deliveries in June. In the year to date, new BEV purchases remain at just 8.6% of the overall market, however, little more than half the 16% share mandated by government for 2025 with substantial ground to make up in the second half of the year – a gap which government must help to plug.

Registrations by fuel type in June 2025

Fuel Type Jun-25 Jun-24 % change % MTD Total % MTDLY TOTAL BEV < 3.5t 2,828 1,476 91.6% 10.0% 4.5% BEV Rigids > 3.5 -4.25 t 175 48 264.6% 0.6% 0.1% DIESEL < 3.5t 23,719 30,803 -23.0% 83.7% 93.0% OTHERS < 3.5t 1,626 787 106.6% 5.7% 2.4% Total 28,348 33,114 -14.4% Fuel Type YTD-25 YTD-24 % change % YTD Total % YTDLY Total BEV < 3.5t 12,584 8,353 50.7% 8.0% 4.7% BEV Rigids > 3.5 -4.25 t 928 492 88.6% 0.6% 0.3% DIESEL < 3.5t 135,040 164,601 -18.0% 86.0% 92.4% OTHERS < 3.5t 8,424 4,666 80.5% 5.4% 2.6% Total 156,976 178,112 -11.9%

The Plug-in Van Grant remains a lifeline for industry, so we await further details of the ongoing support announced in the Comprehensive Spending Review. Many businesses are still being held back, however, by a lack of access to suitable commercial vehicle charging at public, depot and shared hub locations. Market regulation is only workable if sufficient operators can switch so government must ensure greater access to LCV-suitable infrastructure across the country. Preferential treatment for depot grid connections is also a necessary step, given some sites could face waits of up to 15 years, and consistent and efficient implementation of local planning policy would give fleets the confidence they need to transition their operations to zero emissions.