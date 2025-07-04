Nobina awarded new contract in Møre and Romsdal – further strengthens its presence in Norway

Nobina has been awarded a new contract by FRAM to operate and develop regional and school transport services in Møre og Romsdal municipality

Nobina has been awarded a new contract by FRAM to operate and develop regional and school transport services in Møre og Romsdal municipality. The new agreement will take effect on 1 January 2027.

The 13-year contract further strengthens Nobina’s presence in Norway. It includes bus operations in the municipalities of Hustadvika, Aukra, Rauma and Vestnes, as well as parts of Molde municipality, specifically the Skåla Peninsula and Midsund.

A total of 51 buses will operate under the contract, serving both regional and school transport routes.

All buses will be fully electric and equipped with modern technology, including a range of passive and active safety features that enhance both safety and comfort. These include automatic snow chains, wireless mobile charging, enhanced lighting, and comfortable seating for both drivers and passengers.

We are very pleased that FRAM has chosen to entrust Nobina with responsibility for a large share of the public transport services in Møre and Romsdal. It gives us the opportunity to show the region’s residents that we are a transport operator focused on safe, efficient and secure travel, says Karine Nordseth, Managing Director of Nobina Norway, and adds:

We look forward to a close collaboration with FRAM and to jointly offering even more sustainable, safe and comfortable travel options to the people of Møre and Romsdal. We are now excited to welcome our new passengers on board.

Stig Helle-Tautra, Department Manager at FRAM, continues:

Nobina AS was awarded the contract, having offered the best combination of price and quality. At FRAM, we are pleased to see new operators winning tenders and we look forward to a successful collaboration on route package 7. This agreement represents a significant step towards zero-emission public transport in Møre og Romsdal.

SOURCE: Nobina