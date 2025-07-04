Hyundai Motor publishes 2025 Sustainability Report

Comprehensive sustainability overview highlighting supply chain improvements and enhanced board independence and diversity

Hyundai Motor Company has published its 2025 Sustainability Report, detailing the company’s comprehensive efforts, achievements, goals, and future plans for sustainable business operations.

Since 2003, Hyundai Motor has published annual sustainability reports to disclose a wide range of information demonstrating its commitment to sustainable management and facilitate active communication with stakeholders, including investors, customers, and communities worldwide.

“Hyundai is committed to sustainable mobility in the vehicles we offer and the processes we use to produce them. Hyundai has made incredible progress in reducing the environmental impact of our vehicles throughout their lifecycle, including the manufacturing process, with our ultimate goal of carbon neutrality by 2045,” said José Muñoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. “Our ‘Progress for Humanity’ vision reflects our belief that advancing emissions-free mobility is not only sound business, but a shared responsibility to ensure cleaner air and a better quality of life for future generations.”

The 2025 report is structured around three core pillars: Environment, Social, and Governance.

Environment

The report highlights innovative projects to enhance vehicle circularity, including the Car-to-Car Project, which incorporates materials recycled from end-of-life vehicles into new car production. It also details significant investments in renewable energy expansion, including Korea’s largest corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) and the introduction of renewable energy initiatives at international facilities.

Social

This section covers Hyundai Motor’s participation in major global sustainability initiatives, including joining the Responsible Business Alliance 1) and Drive Sustainability 2) . The report outlines the company’s supply chain risk screening programs and new diversity initiatives, including updated goals for executives and employees and comprehensive training for global leadership and staff.

Governance

The governance section details Hyundai’s efforts to strengthen board independence and diversity and enhance decision-making transparency and stakeholder communications. These efforts include the appointment of senior independent directors, the establishment of an independent director council, and two new female directors.

To improve accessibility and usability, the report includes a separate “Sustainability Factbook” containing three-year trends of key quantitative sustainability data and indices aligned with global disclosure standards. These include the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).

The 2025 Hyundai Motor Sustainability Report is available in the Sustainable Management section of the company’s website at hmc-2025-sustainability-report-en.pdf

1) The Responsible Business Alliance is the world’s largest industry coalition dedicated to responsible business conduct in global supply chains.

2) Drive Sustainability is an automotive Partnership between 16 automotive manufacturers, facilitated by CSR Europe, that aims to drive sustainability throughout the automotive supply chain by promoting a common approach within the industry and by integrating sustainability in the overall procurement process.

SOURCE: Hyundai