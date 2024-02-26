Future Mobility Europe 2024

Our Future Mobility Europe online event brings together more than 1,000 stakeholders to discuss the business models, technologies and trends shaping the future of trucking.

Agenda

Re-inventing the automotive supply chain with applied AI

Date: Monday, 16 September 2024

Time: 2pm UK | 3pm CET | 9am EST

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

Applied AI can enable greater sustainability, resilience, and efficiency across the automotive supply chain, and its use is already gaining traction. However, automakers and suppliers must consider and overcome numerous challenges to fully maximize the technology’s potential.

What is applied AI, and how can it improve the automotive supply chain?

What are the main challenges to implementing applied AI?

How can these challenges be overcome?

How will the use of applied AI across the supply chain evolve over the next decade and beyond?

Meeting connectivity expectations with the software-defined vehicle

Date: Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Time: 2pm UK | 3pm CET | 9am EST

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

Modern consumers have incredibly high expectations when it comes to vehicle connectivity. To capture value in this burgeoning market, mobility stakeholders must create a comprehensive connectivity offering that meets and even surpasses consumer requirements in multiple categories, including safety and security, comfort, infotainment, and personal assistance.

What connectivity features do consumers want in the software-defined vehicle?

How do connectivity requirements vary by powertrain type, region, and consumer demographics?

What challenges do automakers face when developing a winning connectivity offering?

How can automakers overcome these challenges to meet consumer requirements and maximize revenue

Creating a better electric vehicle battery

Date: Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Time: 2pm UK | 3pm CET | 9am EST

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

NMC lithium-ion batteries dominate the electric vehicle market, but high production costs and limited driving range leave plenty of room for innovation. Opportunities for improvement include optimizing existing batteries and developing new chemistries and compositions to unlock game-changing performance. With additional factors like superfast charging and ease of recycling to consider, the mobility sector faces a significant challenge.

What are the main challenges to creating better electric vehicle batteries?

What is the scope for improving NMC lithium-ion batteries to achieve improved performance at a more competitive cost?

What is the status of next-generation battery technologies, and which are showing the most promise?

Which trend will dominate the future electric vehicle battery market – increased variety or consolidation?

The future of the internal combustion engine

Date: Thursday, 19 September 2024

Time: 2pm UK | 3pm CET | 9am EST

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

The internal combustion engine (ICE) has powered vehicles for over a century. However, growing environmental concerns and tightening regulatory requirements have prompted a shift to vehicle electrification.

Automakers must now decide how to approach investment and innovation in the ICE, a technology that will remain a significant part of their annual sales for the next decade and beyond.

What are the prospects for the global ICE passenger car market over the next decade and beyond?

How should automakers and their suppliers approach ICE innovation as the transition to electric vehicles progresses?

Do markets outside Europe and North America represent a longer-term opportunity for the ICE?

Can using alternative fuels such as hydrogen and biofuels extend the lifespan of ICE technology

The changing vehicle mapping and navigation landscape

Date: Friday, 20 September 2024

Time: 2pm UK | 3pm CET | 9am EST

Format: Virtual panel discussion

Duration: 1 hour

Driven by advancements in AI, sensor technology, and connectivity, next-generation mapping and navigation technology can shape the future of mobility, helping developers enrich the human driver experience, improve ADAS features, and enable autonomous driving.

However, to avoid losing ground to Big Tech, automakers must fully embrace these new mapping and navigation technologies to create exceptional in-vehicle experiences beyond what mobile phones offer.

Which technology trends will shape the future of vehicle mapping and navigation?

How will new mapping and navigation technology influence the user experience in the next decade and beyond?

What are the main challenges to creating next-generation navigation and mapping tools, and how can they be overcome?

How will new mapping and navigation technology impact the transition to electric, software-defined, and autonomous vehicles?

