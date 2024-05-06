Geely drives forward as a smart electric vehicle provider to boost ASEAN quality and productivity

Geely Holding Group welcomed diplomats from the ten ASEAN countries to discuss the future of productivity while experiencing firsthand the cutting-edge smart electric vehicles set to be the official service fleet for China-ASEAN Center

Geely Holding Group welcomed diplomats from the ten ASEAN countries to discuss the future of productivity while experiencing firsthand the cutting-edge smart electric vehicles set to be the official service fleet for China-ASEAN Center.

Mr. Shi Zhongjun, Secretary-General of the China-ASEAN Center, highlighted the significance of productivity in both Chinese and global economies during a forum themed around new productivity. As pivotal players in the post-pandemic economic recovery of the Asia-Pacific region, China and ASEAN are urged to deepen their collaboration in technological innovation. Geely, renowned as a leading Chinese company to excel in both automotive and tech sectors, stands poised to convert new productivity into tangible business opportunities, competitive advantages, and long-term growth prospects. Moreover, Geely’s initiatives are poised to deepen economic, trade, and investment ties with ASEAN member states.

During the event, Mr. Wang Wen, Executive Dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China, and Mr. Victor Yang, Senior Vice President of Geely Holding Group, discussed the intricacies of new productivity. Mr. Wang gave an analysis of the current industrial landscape and its interplay with emerging productive forces, while Mr. Yang elaborated on how new productivity is reshaping the automotive industry, particularly through electrification and intelligent transformations.

Geely’s commitment to innovation was showcased through its integration of cutting-edge technologies such as new energy, green methanol, human-machine interaction, intelligent driving, vehicle chips, and low-orbit satellites into its vehicle manufacturing process. This holistic approach not only underscores Geely’s dedication to technological advancement but also positions the company as a driving force behind the evolution of the automotive industry.

The longstanding strategic partnership between China and ASEAN, established in 2003, has fostered robust economic and trade relations. Geely’s active engagement with the ASEAN region, bolstered by its participation in the Belt and Road initiative, has led to significant strides in regional economic cooperation. Through strategic investments and partnerships, including the revitalization of Malaysia’s Proton Motors, Geely has contributed to the modernization of ASEAN’s automotive sector.

The diplomats from ASEAN countries had the opportunity to experience Geely’s latest smart electric vehicles, including the Yinhe E8, Lynk & Co 09, Zeekr 009, Smart #1, Lotus EMEYA, and LEVC L380. Mr. Norman, the Malaysian Ambassador to China, praised Geely’s contributions to Malaysia’s automotive industry and expressed confidence in the transformative potential of projects like the Tanjong Malim Automotive High-Tech Valley (AHTV).

Geely is steadfast in its commitment to regional integration and sustainable development. By localizing business models to suit consumer preferences and globalizing the whole industry chain ecosystem, Geely is poised to spearhead a new era of high-quality, sustainable mobility solutions in the ASEAN market and beyond.

SOURCE: Geely