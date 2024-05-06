New Audi electric mountain bike powered by Fantic brings premium electric mobility to two wheels

Audi expands range of e-mobility products, providing versatile and capable enduro-style electric-assist mountain bike (eMTB)

Audi has expanded its range of e-mobility products with the launch of a limited-edition enduro-style electric pedal assist mountain bike (eMTB) powered by Fantic, available through Audi Genuine Accessories. No stranger to off-road pursuits, the brand first found success in the World Rally Championship with the introduction of quattro® all-wheel drive in the 1980s, shaping the brand and defining its performance DNA for years to come. Building upon the brand’s performance pedigree, the new Audi eMTB features an exciting livery inspired by the innovative design of Audi’s electrified Dakar Rally-winning RS Q e-tron racecar.

Like the brand’s fully electric, road-going e-tron model lineup, the Audi eMTB sports a wide breadth of capability and has versatility at its core. Working with Italian motorcycle and e-bike manufacturer Fantic – and based upon its XEF 1.9 Factory enduro e-bike offering – the geometry of its lightweight aluminum frame is designed to allow a relaxed riding position so riders can better react to obstacles and terrain. Its mixed 29 in.-front/27.5 in.-rear wheel setup provides the best of both rollover ability and tight cornering agility.

Thanks to its full-suspension design, e-bike-specific Mavic tubeless-ready wheels, and Vittoria e-bike-rated off-road tires, it’s perfectly at home on a variety of terrain from bike paths and touring, to challenging off-road tracks. Outfitted with top-shelf, fully adjustable suspension components and featuring 180mm of travel, the Audi eMTB distinguishes itself with a coil-sprung Öhlins TTX22m.2 rear shock, and an air-sprung Öhlins RXF38 m.2 fork. Shifting duties for the 1×12 drivetrain are handled by SRAM’s GX rear derailleur and bar-mounted shifter, working across an 11-51-tooth rear cassette. Stopping power is provided by Sunstar Braking’s F.I.R.S.T. calipers and S3 Batfly rotors (220/203mm F/R).

The Audi eMTB powered by Fantic provides riders with four levels of electrical assistance at speeds of up to 20 mph – Eco, Tour, Sport and Boost – with estimated battery range of between 12 and 90 miles (20-150 km) depending on terrain, rider weight and amount of assist used. Eco mode is calibrated to deliver maximum efficiency and range with notable electrical assistance, while Tour brings a more significant level of electrical boost. Sport mode is engineered to add powerful assistance for sport cycling, and the most powerful setting – Boost mode – delivers the maximum level of electrical assistance for ascending challenging, hilly routes.

The 720-Wh, 36-volt lithium-ion battery pack is located wholly within the aluminum frame, supplying power to the quiet and efficient Brose S-MAG 250-watt motor, which delivers up to 90 Nm of torque. A small digital display located on the handlebars provides an overview of key data at a glance, including assist level, battery charge status, and speed. When the battery level drops to less than 10%, the charge level indicator flashes in the top right corner of the display.

SOURCE: Audi