Subaru earns two 2024 IIHS awards for Solterra and WRX (applies to U.S. models only)

Subaru Solterra earned top honors with IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+

Subaru Corporation announced the 2024 Solterra all-electric SUV was named a 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+ by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Additionally, the 2024 WRX performance car earned the 2024 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK award.

2024 TOP SAFETY PICK + Winners (U.S. models) *1

2024 Subaru Ascent (TSP+ for 4 consecutive years)

2024 Subaru Solterra (TSP+ for 2 consecutive years)

2024 TOP SAFETY PICK Winners (U.S. models) *1

2024 Subaru Impreza (TSP for 17 consecutive years)

2024 Subaru Outback (TSP for 16 consecutive years)

2024 Subaru WRX

For 2024, the IIHS modified the requirements for its TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards. To qualify for either award, vehicles need good ratings in the small overlap front and updated side tests, an acceptable or good rating in the pedestrian front crash prevention evaluation and acceptable- or good-rated headlights across all trim levels. Also, a good rating in the original moderate overlap front test is enough to qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK, but a good or acceptable rating in the updated test is needed for TOP SAFETY PICK+.

Since 2013, Subaru has received a cumulative total of 72 TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards, which is more than any other brand.*1*2*3

*1: Claim applies to U.S.-spec vehicles

*2: Based on research conducted by Subaru of America, Inc. and Subaru Canada, Inc.

*3: As of October 2024

SOURCE: Subaru