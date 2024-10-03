OmniVision expands TheiaCel™ product portfolio with new 12MP-resolution image sensor for LED-flicker-free automotive cameras

Announced at AutoSens Barcelona, the OX12A10 Is the highest resolution sensor in the TheiaCel™ product family, ideal for ADAS and AD, and features OmniVision’s new a‑CSP+™ ultra-small package technology

OmniVision, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog and touch & display technology, today debuted its OX12A10 12-megapixel (MP)-resolution CMOS image sensor with TheiaCel™ technology at AutoSens Europe 2024. The new sensor improves automotive safety by providing enhanced resolution and image quality, regardless of lighting conditions. The OX12A10 is ideal for high-performance front machine vision cameras for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD).

The 12MP OX12A10 is the highest-resolution sensor in OmniVision’s 2.1‑micron (µm) TheiaCel™ product family, which also includes the 8MP OX08D10 and 5MP OX05D10 devices. TheiaCel™ harnesses the capabilities of next-generation lateral overflow integration capacitors (LOFIC) and OmniVision’s DCG™ high dynamic range (HDR) technology to eliminate LED flicker regardless of lighting conditions. OmniVision’s TheiaCel™ solution also achieves a wider dynamic range than earlier automotive HDR architectures.

“OmniVision sensing solutions provide increased driving safety and autonomy, and our new OX12A10 brings all of the most important features together into a single device, including high resolution, excellent low-light performance, LED flicker mitigation (LFM), small size, power efficiency and best-in-class high-temperature performance,” said Dr. Paul Wu, head of automotive product marketing, OmniVision. “Initially launched to the market at AutoSens last year, our TheiaCel™ technology has attracted great interest, and we are excited to round out the product family with the first high-performance 12MP sensor for the automotive industry. Our 5MP and 8MP solutions are designed for mainstream passenger vehicles, while the OX12A10 is designed to meet next-generation ADAS and AD machine vision requirements.”

The OX12A10 has a 1/1.43‑inch optical format and is the first image sensor to feature OmniVision’s a‑CSP+™ package technology. At just 12450 µm x 8100 µm in size, it has a much more compact design than traditional ball grid array (BGA) packages.

SOURCE: OmniVision