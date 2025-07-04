Agata Stańda appointed as new CEO of Solaris Bus & Coach

The CAF Group and the Supervisory Board of Solaris have announced that Agata Stańda has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer of Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o., effective July 1, 2025

The CAF Group and the Supervisory Board of Solaris have announced that Agata Stańda has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer of Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o., effective July 1, 2025. At the same time, Javier Iriarte, who served as the CEO of Solaris till June 2025, has assumed the role of Vice Chairman of the Company’s Supervisory Board.

Agata joined Solaris in February 2020, and since 2023, she has served as Management Board Member for Strategy and Sustainability. Her professional career builds on extensive experience in managing projects and teams across numerous countries in Europe, Africa, and Asia. Agata holds degrees from the Poznań University of Economics and Business and the ESCP Business School in Paris.

“It is an honor to lead Solaris. I would like to thank the Supervisory Board and the CAF Group for the trust they have placed in me. Over the past few years, we have undergone a significant transformation, becoming a leader in e-mobility for urban transport in Europe. I am confident that together with our entire team we will continue our growth path, with Solaris and the CAF Group setting trends in sustainable urban mobility,” said Agata Stańda, the newly appointed CEO of Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o.

In parallel, Javier Iriarte has taken on the role as CEO of CAF Rolling Stock business, in addition to holding the Vice Chairman of the Solaris Supervisory Board.

SOURCE: Solaris