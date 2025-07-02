Tubi, HBO Max, Prime Video, and more now streaming in GM vehicles

We’re turning drive time into prime time. Picture this: hundreds of thousands of movies and TV shows at your fingertips, all available for streaming in the comfort of your vehicle

Thanks to OnStar connectivity and our latest software updates, your GM vehicle is turning into a personal entertainment space. Whether you’re the passenger on a long haul or waiting in the parking lot during your kid’s soccer practice, you’ll have access to thousands of movies, TV shows, live sports, and news.

Entertainment that goes everywhere you do

Tubi is the newest addition to GM in-vehicle front and rear passenger entertainment. With the largest collection of free, premium on-demand and live content — including nearly 300,000 movies and TV episodes, and more than 400 Tubi Originals — road trips in a GM vehicle just got a whole lot more entertaining.

Tubi joins other favorites like Hulu, YouTube, and YouTube Kids, bringing more road trip content across screens.

Chill and charge

While your GM EV is charging or parked, sit back, relax and catch up on the latest episodes of your favorite show, play a game, or browse the web with Angry Birds, Chrome, GameSnacks, HBO Max, Prime Video, and other entertainment apps on the driver screen. These new apps are ready for download from Google Play today.

The ultimate in-vehicle sound experience

If you’re in a Cadillac OPTIQ, VISTIQ, 2026 ESCALADE IQ/IQL or 2026 LYRIQ/LYRIQ-V, we’re bringing concert-quality audio that makes every song feel like a private performance. The OPTIQ’s 19-speaker AKG system and LYRIQ and VISTIQ’s 23-speaker setup deliver Dolby Atmos on Amazon Music that’s so immersive, you might forget you’re in a car. This premium audio experience, currently accessible with an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription, is rolling out across Cadillac’s entire 2026 EV lineup, with select 2025 models getting the upgrade too.

Your watchlist travels with you

With an eligible OnStar plan, just log into your existing streaming accounts and pick up exactly where you left off at home. That cliffhanger episode from last night? Resume it from the parking lot. Your carefully curated watchlist? It’s right there waiting for you.

We’ve got more apps and features in the pipeline that’ll make your car feel less like transportation and more like your favorite room in the house. Stay tuned!

Availability:

Rear and front passenger screen apps like Tubi:

2025 and newer:

Chevrolet: Tahoe and Suburban

Cadillac: Escalade, ESCALADE IQ, ESCALADE IQL, and CELESTIQ

GMC: Yukon and Yukon XL

Customers will see the feature automatically updated in their vehicles.

Park and charge apps:

2025 and newer:

Chevrolet: Blazer EV SS, Tahoe, Suburban

GMC: Yukon Yukon XL

Cadillac: OPTIQ, Escalade, Escalade V, ESCALADE IQ, CT5 (including V-Series)

2026:

Chevrolet: Corvette, Silverado EV

GMC: HUMMER EV, Sierra EV

Cadillac: LYRIQ, LYRIQ-V, VISTIQ

Additional 2024 and 2025 Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC models will receive the apps later via an over-the-air software update.

Ready to experience the future of in-vehicle entertainment? These features are rolling out now to eligible vehicles with OnStar connectivity.

SOURCE: GM