IONNA breaks ground on first ‘Rechargery’ and announces new CTO

IONNA breaks ground on first EV charging site in Apex, NC

IONNA, the charging network founded by eight of the world’s top automakers: BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Kia, Stellantis and Toyota, announced they have broken ground on the first IONNA ‘Rechargery.’

In the thriving heart of Apex, North Carolina, just a few miles from its previously announced headquarters and customer experience lab, IONNA breaks ground on its first charging site, transforming a historic district gas station into a new Rechargery. A first of many for IONNA and a first of its kind for North Carolina.

A new familiar experience, inside and out

This metro site is perfectly situated to serve local and traveling customers within the Triangle. Providing 10 covered parking bays, protected from the elements and accessible to both CCS and NACS, the charging ports will be capable of up to 400kW and 800+ Volts.

The site will host an indoor driver’s lounge, offering secure access to bathrooms, coffee service, food/beverage, and WIFI to relax or work while your vehicle charges. Additionally, outdoor and pet-friendly amenities will be just a few steps away.

What is old is new again

A symbolic first, IONNA’s initial Rechargery will be in the historic district of a quintessential American town built around a railroad steam engine refill pond, which the workers called Apex. A name that lives on to this day. In keeping with the town’s evolving transportation roots, and almost 100 years after one of Apex’s first gas stations opened to the community, IONNA will restore the building and its land to bring the ‘Apex of charging’ to the “Peak of Good Living”, the town’s present-day motto.

Growing the leadership team

IONNA also announced the appointment of Jackie Slope as Chief Technology Officer.

Jackie comes to IONNA with over 15 years’ experience in Sports and Entertainment, where she held multiple leadership roles, spearheading customer experience at iconic properties including Crypto.com Arena and Madison Square Garden. Jackie will oversee the strategic deployment of hardware, software and experiential technologies, building out processes to enable a frictionless customer experience.

“I am excited to join the IONNA family,” said Jackie Slope, CTO of IONNA. “Having spent my career raising the bar around the customer experience I am excited to find ways to innovate and elevate the charging experience by serving the customer above all else in this new and exciting industry.”

SOURCE: Hyundai