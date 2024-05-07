First 2024 Fiat 500e electric vehicles arrive in Canada

The first 2024 Fiat 500e battery-electric vehicles (BEV) have arrived in Canada

The first 2024 Fiat 500e battery-electric vehicles (BEV) have arrived in Canada. The first shipment of Italian-built vehicles docked in Halifax, Nova Scotia, late Friday and will first make their way to Canadian consumers in Quebec and British Columbia. An all-new, all-electric take on the FIAT brand’s most storied and iconic model, the two-door fully electric Fiat 500e arrives on this side of the Atlantic as the first BEV offering from Stellantis.

The 500e is Canada’s lowest 2024 model-year MSRP electric vehicle with a starting price of $42,190 ($39,995 MSRP plus additional fees) and is positioned to optimize government EV rebate eligibility with up to $5,000 in federal rebates and up to $7,000 in provincial rebates. Its availability will expand to other provinces as production ramps up.

Last week, the FIAT brand also launched its national advertising campaign starring legendary Academy Award-winning director Spike Lee and Emmy-nominated actor Giancarlo Esposito. In addition to the launch spot, more than a dozen pieces of creative content featuring Lee and Esposito will run across FIAT brand’s social media channels, extolling the virtues of the legendary 500 (cinquecento) in its newest and electric incarnation.

SOURCE: Stellantis