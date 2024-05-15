AVL upgrades facilities at Basildon Engineering Centre to support hydrogen and battery e-mobility projects

AVL has invested in e-mobility facilities at the Engineering Centre in Basildon, United Kingdom

The new Electrification Lab enables mechanical and electrical work, whilst providing the ability to conduct battery commissioning checks prior to verification, boosting confidence that the battery will go through testing with minimal delay. The Electrification Lab, which was partly funded through the Advanced Propulsion Centre UK (APC) collaborative research and development project ‘ASTIR’, has allowed an 800V early concept high-performance battery to be built and commissioned; the first to be completed in the new facilities.

Alongside new battery facilities, the creation of the H 2 Cube, a compliant containment vehicle workshop with space for three vehicles, provides a safe space for hydrogen internal combustion engine (ICE) and fuel cell work, facilitating build, maintenance, and conversions to hydrogen vehicles. The H 2 Cube is also equipped to undertake fuel cell and tank installation, integration of battery and H 2 commissioning, including low-pressure hydrogen fills.

The renovated facilities signify AVL’s commitment to new and developing technologies, with additional enhancements planned to allow for further early testing prior to subsequent trials.

Dr. Bernadette Longridge, Engineering Centre Manager, AVL Powertrain UK Ltd: “The upgrade of our facilities allows us to further grow our in-house capabilities for battery, hydrogen and hydrogen PEM fuel cells whilst expanding our technological footprint. We are focused on supporting our customers in a front-loading approach, capturing issues earlier, and offering efficient project delivery. Our overall aim with the refurbishment of the facilities is to enable us to fully support our customers and the transition to e-mobility.”

SOURCE: AVL