Eurorepar presents its new line of bumper

Eurorepar extends its range of parts and presents its new product line for bodywork: bumpers. This new range offers bumpers for passenger and utility vehicles from the Stellantis brands.

Safety advantages

Bumpers are essential elements of a vehicle’s bodywork, contributing both to the aesthetics of the vehicle and to the safety of pedestrians. For these reasons, Eurorepar bumpers are carefully designed and have undergone numerous tests approved by Stellantis experts in order to guarantee both durability, aesthetic appearance and high level safety.

An extensive range

The range deployed in two waves will include more than 100 references to meet market needs and equip passenger and utility vehicles. Eurorepar bumpers allow easy assembly, without adaptation.

The Eurorepar range is dedicated to old vehicles. For this new offer, we focused on vehicles that are no longer produced and over 5 years old: Stellantis models such as Peugeot 208, Opel Corsa, Citroën C4, Fiat 500, etc. Other families in the category bodywork will enrich the range in the future.

An ideal choice for drivers

The Eurorepar bumper range is an obvious choice for drivers as it complies with European specifications and Stellantis requirements to ensure the best value for money.

SOURCE: Stellantis