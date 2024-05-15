Battery recycling trumps second-life in economic argument

Recyclate mandates and battery price drops to create massive market for recyclers. By Megan Lampinen

As the electric vehicle (EV) parc grows and ages, the question of what to do with an end-of-life EV battery becomes more pressing. The two options today are to pass it on to a second-life application, usually in some form of energy storage, or to recycle it. The markets for both offer promising growth potential, but they are certainly not equal.

IDTechEx forecasts that the second-life EV battery market will be worth US$$7bn by 2033, with Fairfield Market Research projecting a slightly more bullish US$9bn by the end of 2030. Those projections pale in comparison to recycling. McKinsey describes the potential value creation for EV battery recycling as “massive” and estimates the market value at US$95bn by 2040. So, why the huge gap?

Economics

“Second-life use of batteries has been technically demonstrated to be entirely feasible,” explains David Greenwood, Director for Industrial Engagement and Chief Executive of the High Value Manufacturing Catapult at WMG, an academic department at the University of Warwick and a UK hub for battery research. WMG has run programmes taking ten-year-old EV batteries with 60-80% remaining useful state of health and converted them for second-life application. The projects confirmed that these batteries could serve in a more benign environment, working less hard than they would in a vehicle, for another five to ten years.

The core of the challenge is more economic than technical.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here