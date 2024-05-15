Siemens and Foxconn team up to optimize forward-thinking manufacturing

Siemens and Foxconn sign memorandum of understanding (MoU), highlighting joint sustainability commitment

Siemens AG, a leading technology company, and Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to drive digital transformation and sustainability in smart manufacturing platforms.

The collaboration focuses on global manufacturing processes in electronics, information and communications technology, and electric vehicles (EV). Siemens and Foxconn are working together to establish a scalable and seamless engineering and manufacturing ecosystem.

Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens AG, emphasized the significance of this partnership: “At Siemens, we believe in the power of partnerships to drive positive change. Our collaboration with Foxconn underscores our commitment to innovation and sustainability as we work together to shape the future of electronics manufacturing.”

Young Liu, Chairman and CEO of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), said: “Foxconn is transforming into a platform solutions provider for smart manufacturing, smart EVs and smart cities. Joining forces with Siemens accelerates our digital transformation journey and opens up new possibilities for innovation and sustainability.”

This MoU identifies key collaboration areas to increase the automation level at Foxconn’s facilities. These areas include electronics manufacturing service (EMS) and contract design and manufacturing service (CDMS), which is Foxconn’s innovative business model for electric vehicles. Both companies will explore initiatives to work toward the factory of the future by implementing Siemens’ leading factory automation portfolio and industrial software, which include building blocks such as digital twin technology and artificial intelligence (AI). Siemens Xcelerator, with its comprehensive suite of software and solutions, will play a pivotal role in optimizing Foxconn’s engineering and manufacturing workflows, facilitating efficiency and agility across its operations.

This collaboration aims to leverage how Siemens’ technical expertise can enhance Foxconn’s sustainability performance, contributing to energy savings and a reduced CO2 footprint. This partnership involves establishing transparent monitoring processes and applying professional services and digital solutions because both companies are working toward a greener future for electronics manufacturing.

“Electronics are the backbone of modern society, powering everything from communication to transportation. We are, therefore, very proud to intensify our collaboration with Foxconn,” said Cedrik Neike, CEO of Digital Industries and member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG. “With Siemens’ domain knowhow and leading portfolio in factory automation and software, we’ll accelerate the transformation of the electronics manufacturing industry and support Foxconn to not only achieve its sustainability targets, but also improve efficiency.”

Dr. Zhe Shi, Foxconn’s Chief Digital Officer and head of its Smart Manufacturing platform, added: “Siemens is a leader in providing digital transformation solutions. Our deepening collaboration to build the factory of the future in the AI era will enable us to provide topflight manufacturing service to all our customers.”

SOURCE: Foxconn