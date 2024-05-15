Automobili Lamborghini and Sonus faber announce first collaboration

Merging best-in-class technology and design, the audio and automotive collaboration embodies Italian luxury and equips the Lamborghini Revuelto with an exclusive Sonus faber audio system

Automobili Lamborghini and Sonus faber will collaborate to offer Sonus faber’s automotive audio system in the Lamborghini Revuelto. Available as an optional specification on the Revuelto[1] from May 2024, the collaboration delivers an in-car system featuring Italian artistry, high-quality craftsmanship and a rich tradition of excellence. The new Revuelto will be the first Lamborghini vehicle available to customize with Sonus faber’s inimitable automotive audio system, which was born out of the joint efforts of Sonus faber’s R&D and Design department and Lamborghini Centro Stile.

“The collaboration with Lamborghini is an extremely important milestone for Sonus faber, further expanding the brand into the luxury car segment” said Fiore Cappelletto, Vice President and General Manager Automotive at McIntosh Group “Working on the Revuelto has been exhilarating yet challenging given the cabin’s restrictions and the sound of their incredible V12 behind the seats. Thanks to the joint work between the teams in Sant ’Agata and Vicenza, the journey has been remarkable, and we hope to transfer our passion at Sonus faber to every Revuelto customer. In fact, the system we engineered and tuned fully embodies world-famous Sonus faber’s natural sound. We are honored and grateful for the trust that Lamborghini extended to us on this project.”

A Lamborghini seamlessly transitions between elegance and raw power on the road, and Sonus faber’s audio system is the epitome of this impressive duality. The dynamic nature of Sonus faber’s audio system and the Lamborghini Revuelto make for a synergistic pairing capable of delivering nuanced, gentle melodies and delicate turns, as well as thunderous bass and raw power, with equal finesse.

“The Lamborghini Revuelto offers the peak of the emotions of a super sports car and the inclusion of the Sonus faber audio system elevates this to an unparalleled experience,” said Christian Mastro, Marketing Director of Automobili Lamborghini. “The Sonus faber audio system for the Lamborghini Revuelto combines technology, design and performance as well as the Made in Italy trademark, reflecting the heritage of both our brands and delivering our clients with a uniquely tuned in-car audio immersion.”

Lamborghini Revuelto sound system By Sonus Faber

The Lamborghini Revuelto sound system is a culmination of acoustical engineering and Sonus faber heritage, meticulously crafted to deliver natural, clear and detailed sound and give the listener the ability to experience audio in its purest form. The system features seven speakers in total, as well as an exclusive phase plug and natural fiber composite material developed specifically for this spectacular vehicle. Each element was chosen to enhance the in-car experience and was meticulously crafted to deliver Sonus faber’s unique natural sound.

Amplifier

The system introduces a new Full Class D amplifier, which, in combination with a very powerful DSP, ensures smooth transitions between electrical signals and acoustical tones.

The amplifier is designed to power the speakers, with maximum potential of 750W.

Center Channel / Surround

The center channel speaker is designed to provide a distinctive sound experience directly in front of the pilot and co-pilot, helping recreate the masterful symmetry of the listening experience and minimize space utilization by featuring an ultra-thin unit with a reversed structure.

Placing the neodymium engine strategically in the middle of the unit reduces overall dimensions and enhances sound clarity, leveraging the dual role as a phase plug—a state-of-the-art technology recently introduced by Sonus faber in iconic products like the last Homage collection.

Additionally, the conical shape at the center of the speaker further enhances the output sound, delivering powerful yet natural audio and a bandwidth ranging from 100Hz to 20.000Hz.

For surround channels, integrated two full range speakers are positioned right behind the pilot and co-pilot. The surround feature is designed to enrich the sound experience by deepening its depth, enveloping occupants within an authentic acoustic environment.

Doors: MidWoofer& Tweeter (Two-Way System)

Both doors are equipped with a midwoofer and a tweeter, forming a two-way system similar to a Hi-Fi home speaker, to perfect musical reproduction.

The midwoofer, responsible for medium frequencies, operates in the range from 30Hz to 15.000Hz. The exceptional feature of the midwoofer embedded in the doors lies in its extensive internal movement, which allows it to achieve prolonged vibration and reproduce high-fidelity sound.

The center of the speaker deviates from the standard design by incorporating a conical-shaped dust cap, contributing to the delivery of more defined sound.

The tweeter handles high frequencies spanning from 1.200Hz to an impressive 30.000Hz—a remarkably high value for human perception. Thanks to its ultra-lightweight NanoSilk dome, high frequencies remain very precise, but never edgy or sharp.

Tunings

In the final stages of tuning, Sonus faber artisans incorporate the human touch to perfect the system’s tunings, listening to a large variety of tracks from different music genres, while fine-tuning the output sound.

[1] Consumption and emission values of Revuelto; Fuel consumption combined: 10,3 l/100km (WLTP); Power consumption combined: 78,1 kWh/100 Km (WLTP); CO2-emissions combined: 276 g/km (WLTP)

SOURCE: Lamborghini