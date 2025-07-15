Daimler Truck: Electrified plant logistics in Wörth: 14 eActros 600 launching on long-haul routes

Another milestone reached on the way to decarbonizing our own logistics processes: Electrification of numerous long-distance transport routes to supply the Mercedes-Benz plants in Wörth in Germany

Daimler Truck continues to drive forward the transformation of the transport sector towards locally CO₂-free driving with consistent commitment. With the electrification of long-distance transport routes to supply the Mercedes-Benz truck plants, the company, together with various logistics partners, is setting another important milestone on the way to decarbonizing its own logistics processes. As part of the “Electrify Inbound Logistics” project, which aims to fully electrify the supply logistics of the Wörth am Rhein, Gaggenau, Kassel und Mannheim plants in the coming years, 14 logistics partners are now relying on the battery-electric Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 to supply the production sites with parts and components from Germany and Europe. This impressively proves that electrification in long-distance haulage is no longer a vision for the future – it is a tangible reality in the local CO₂-free supply of the Mercedes-Benz Trucks plants. On Monday, the fleet of 14 eActros 600 vehicles was ceremonially launched into its first operational deployment at the Wörth site as part of symbolic star convoy.

Achim Puchert, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Trucks: “With the start of the convoy today and the launch of battery-electric long-haul logistics to supply our German truck plants, we are sending out a strong signal for the emission-free future of transport. Electrifying our plant logistics with the eActros 600 stands for the combination of technological innovation and trusting cooperation with our partners – and shows that CO₂-free logistics solutions are already a reality today.”

Jürgen Distl, Head of Operations Mercedes-Benz Trucks: “Over the past two years, we have already electrified more than 20 percent of our directly commissioned transports with production material on regional delivery routes – these are over 100 truck entries per day with battery-electric trucks into our plants. We are now expanding our focus on the European freight network together with our logistics partners. The eActros 600 is a real game changer for national and international long-distance haulage and ideally suited for this.”

Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 makes it possible to gradually expand electrified inbound logistics in long-distance haulage

Until now, the battery-electric Mercedes-Benz eActros 300 and 400 have been used on regional routes in inbound logistics for heavy-duty distribution haulage. In 2024, they drove around two million kilometers on purely electric power on around 40 different routes and thus CO2-free in driving operation. With the use of the Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 on long-distance trips, this proportion will continue to increase. An eActros 600 test vehicle has been on the road regularly between the Mercedes-Benz plants in Kassel and Wörth since September 2024.

The convoy started today shows that the eActros 600 can also cover longer transport distances with battery-electric power. The freight forwarding partners involved each take one of fourteen routes, some of which are very demanding. These are between 150 km and 600 km, sometimes even cross-border from and to Italy, the Czech Republic and Luxembourg. Where necessary, the vehicles also partially use public charging infrastructure along the route in addition to depot charging at the Daimler Truck locations and the haulage companies’ depots. From now on, the new eActros 600 will cover up to 2.5 million kilometers annually in CO2-free operation.

The “Electrify Inbound Logistics” project, launched in 2023, was recently awarded the VDA Logistics Award 2025 – a strong sign of the innovation potential and pioneering importance of this project.

Participating logistics partners

Participating freight forwarders in the inbound logistics of Mercedes-Benz Trucks include: Alfred Schuon International Forwarding & Logistics, Duvenbeck, Edgar Rothermel International Forwarding, Ernst Frankenbach Forwarding, Fercam S.p.a., Gruber Logistics, HAAF Spedition, H. Ristelhueber’s successor Spedition, LKW WALTER with Petko Angelov BG, Paul Schockemöhle Logistics, Raben Group, Seifert Logistics Group, Spedition Bork, Walter Schmitt.

Further expansion of the plant’s charging infrastructure with TruckCharge

An integral part of the future inbound logistics concept of Mercedes-Benz Trucks for emission-free delivery traffic is also the establishment of an in-house charging infrastructure at the Daimler Truck production sites. This ensures that freight forwarders can load their e-trucks during waiting and unloading times. At the Wörth site, for example, 15 charging stations have already been installed and commissioned on the plant site, six of which are TruckCharge fast charging stations with 400 kW. A total of eleven charging stations are currently in operation at the Gaggenau, Kassel, Mannheim and associated external warehouses, including seven TruckCharge rapid charging stations with 400 kW. For the current year 2025, the installation of a further eight rapid charging stations across all German locations is planned.

The factory-owned charging infrastructure is an example of the Daimler Truck brand’s TruckCharge offering, which covers topics such as consulting, infrastructure and operation around e-infrastructure and the charging of electric trucks throughout Europe. The brand-independent overall package is aimed at fleet operators and industrial companies and supports them in making economical use of the full potential of e-mobility. For the ramp-up of electric mobility, Daimler Truck intends to expand the charging infrastructure massively together with partners – including via the joint venture Milence, which is setting up a public network with 1,700 charging points throughout Europe, as well as with a planned semi-public charging network with over 3,000 fast charging points by 2030. As a Daimler TruckCharge solution, the new semi-public charging option for electric trucks is intended to enable the opening of their charging infrastructure for external, paid use within depots. Semi-public charging allows companies to provide their own charging stations at times when they do not need them – helping to ensure a more comprehensive charging network for electric trucks.

To be able to test charging stations and charging concepts from different manufacturers and develop tailor-made charging solutions for their use cases on site with the experts from Mercedes-Benz Trucks, there has been a charging park at the Industry Information Center (BIC) in Wörth am Rhein, in the immediate vicinity of the plant, since 2022.

About the eActros 600

Mercedes-Benz Trucks celebrated the series launch of the eActros 600 at the end of November last year at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Wörth. Deliveries to customers began in December 2024. The electric flagship from Mercedes-Benz Trucks has already proven its capabilities several times under real-life conditions: In customer use and as part of the “eActros 600 European Testing Tour 2024”, a 15,000-kilometer all-electric development trip through a total of 22 countries and the “European Testing Tour Winter 2025” on around 6,500 kilometers through Northern Europe, each with a gross combination mass of 40 tons. In addition, the e-truck was voted “International Truck of the Year 2025”. The award is the most important prize in the industry and is presented annually by the International Truck of the Year (IToY) organization, consisting of 24 commercial vehicle journalists from Europe.

The high battery capacity of over 600 kilowatt hours – hence the model designation 600 – and a new, particularly efficient electric drive axle developed in-house enable the eActros 600 to achieve a range of 500 kilometers[1] without intermediate charging. This range is accomplished under very realistic and practical conditions with a gross combination mass of 40 tons, which can also be significantly exceeded depending on the driving style and the route. The eActros 600 will even be able to cover well over 1,000 kilometers per day. Intermediate charging during statutory driver breaks makes this possible, provided that charging options are available.

The eActros 600 has three battery packs, each with 207 kWh[2]. These offer an installed total capacity of 621 kWh. The batteries are based on lithium iron phosphate cell technology (LFP) and are characterized by a long service life. The development engineers at Mercedes-Benz Trucks designed the eActros 600 to meet the same requirements for the durability of vehicles and components as a comparable conventional heavy-duty long-haul Actros. This means up to 1.2 million kilometers in ten years of operation. After this period of use, the battery state of health should still be above 80 percent. In contrast to other battery cell technologies, more than 95 percent of the installed capacity can also be used with LFP technology. This facilitates a higher range with the same installed battery capacity. The vehicle is technically designed for a gross combination mass of up to 44 tons. With a standard semitrailer, the eActros 600 has a payload of around 22 tons in the EU. There might be cases in which national law allows higher payloads.

About the Mercedes-Benz plant in Wörth

The largest truck assembly plant of Mercedes-Benz Trucks in Wörth am Rhein was founded in 1963. Since the beginning, around 4.4 million trucks have been built here. Today, these are the Actros, Arocs and Atego series. The Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks Econic, Unimog and Zetros are also built in Wörth. Series production of the battery-electric Mercedes-Benz eActros 300/400 for distribution transport started in 2021. The second Mercedes-Benz eEconic electric series truck for municipal use followed in 2022. At the end of 2024, Daimler Truck celebrated the start of series production of the Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 for long-distance transport in Wörth. With around 10,000 employees, the Mercedes-Benz plant in Wörth is the second-largest employer in Rhineland-Palatinate.

Sustainability at Daimler Truck

Sustainability is an integral part of Daimler Truck’s core business and corporate actions. The Group aims to decarbonize transport and passenger transport and drive industry-wide transformation. This is how Daimler Truck acts for the benefit of the environment, people and society – on the basis of responsible corporate governance. As a global manufacturer of trucks and buses, Daimler Truck sees it as its responsibility to contribute to climate and environmental protection with innovative solutions.

The goal of Daimler Truck is to make transport and passenger transport CO₂-free by means of technical innovations in painting operations. This means that the vehicles do not emit any CO₂ equivalents while driving, i.e. neither carbon dioxide nor other greenhouse gases such as methane and nitrous oxide. Daimler Truck contributes to this not only with modern battery-electric or hydrogen-powered vehicles, but also with its services and new digital tools. The company pursues this aspiration throughout its entire value chain. In addition, resource-saving and climate-friendly production is also aimed at. The business is guided by the principles of the circular economy. Responsibility for employees and society as well as responsible corporate management round off Daimler Truck’s commitment to sustainability.

[1] The range was determined internally under specific test conditions, after preconditioning with a 4×2 tractor unit with a 40 tons total towing weight at 20°C outside temperature in long-haul operation and may deviate from the values determined in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/2400.

[2] Nominal capacity of a new battery, based on internally defined boundary conditions. This may vary depending on the application and ambient conditions.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck