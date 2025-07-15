TomTom: Second quarter 2025 results

TomTom’s Chief Executive Officer, Harold Goddijn

“The investments in our technology stack are enabling us to transform our product portfolio into one that is more modular and scalable. This enables faster deployment, greater flexibility and a shorter time-to-market for our customers. Through these advancements, we are becoming a product-led company, and we have realigned our organization in support of this shift.

As anticipated at the start of the year, transitory headwinds are weighing on our top-line development. Nonetheless, we are encouraged by the progress made in the first half of the year and are upgrading our full-year guidance accordingly.

We remain confident about our market position. In the second quarter, our maps were selected to support complex field service operations, optimize logistics, improve infrastructure investments, and more. As location technology becomes increasingly integral to virtual experiences and business operations, our maps and advanced applications help more and more customers grow and innovate.”