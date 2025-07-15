Daihatsu commences full-scale launch of used car subscription service Tsukinori

Offering an easy-to-use service with a fixed monthly fee in response to the diversification of car ownership patterns

Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “Daihatsu”) will commence the full-scale launch of Tsukinori, a subscription service that allows customers to use Daihatsu-certified used vehicles for a fixed monthly fee. In addition to two sales companies that have already commenced the service, the service will be available at 12 new sales companies starting today. It will be expanded to 13 more sales companies by the end of 2025, for a total of 27 sales companies, and Daihatsu aims to gradually expand the service in the future.

In recent years, the ways in which customers use cars has become more diverse, with new patterns of use such as leasing and sharing becoming increasingly common in addition to purchasing new and used cars. In response to this trend, Daihatsu has developed Wonderful Credit, a residual value credit service that can be used on an annual basis, and TOYOTA SHARE Daihatsu Stations, a car-sharing service that rents cars on a daily (hourly) basis. Falling between the two, Tsukinori is a service that can be used on a monthly basis, making it easy to use as a means of transportation for a set period of time depending on changes in the user’s living environment or purpose for using the car, or as a trial before purchasing a car.

Tsukinori allows customers to select a vehicle of their choice from an extensive lineup of Daihatsu-certified used vehicles for a period of time that suits their convenience, from a minimum of one month to a maximum of 11 months. The monthly fee starts at 25,000 yen (tax included), including voluntary insurance and maintenance fees. In addition, applications can be made online or via postal mail, and payment is made by credit card. Thus, with the exception of a visit to the store at the start of the service, no store visits are required to complete the application.

Together with its sales companies nationwide, Daihatsu will continue to stay close to customers and propose services that make it easy for them to get around in cars, aiming to realize a mobility society that enriches the lives of customers.

<Overview of used car subscription service Tsukinori>

Relevant sales companies

Service start date Prefecture Sales company April 8, 2023 Hyogo HYOGO DAIHATSU CORPORATION November 1, 2024 Niigata Niigata Daihatsu Motors Co., Ltd. July 15, 2025 Hokkaido DAIHATSU HOKKAIDO Miyagi Miyagi Daihatsu Hanbai Co., Ltd. Tochigi TOCHIGI DAIHATSU Co., Ltd. Gunma Gunma Daihatsu Co., Ltd. Saitama Saitama Daihatsu Co., Ltd. Tokyo Daihatsu Tokyo Sales Corporation Gifu Gifu Daihatsu Hanbai Co., Ltd. Aichi Aichi DAIHATSU CO., LTD. Shiga Shiga Daihatsu Motor Sales Co., Ltd. Kyoto Kyoto Daihatsu Sales Co., Ltd. Oita OITA DAIHATSU CORPORATION Okinawa RYUKYU DAIHATSU MOTOR SALES CO., LTD. Within 2025 (planned) Iwate Iwate Daihatsu Hanbai Co., Ltd. Ibaraki Ibaraki Daihatsu Hanbai Co., Ltd. Chiba DAIHATSU CHIBA CORPORATION Yamanashi Yamanashi Daihatsu Sales Co., Ltd. Shizuoka Daihatsu Numazu Hanbai Co., Ltd. Okayama Okayama Daihatsu Hiroshima DAIHATSU HIROSHIMA Co., Ltd. Yamaguchi YAMAGUCHI DAIHATSU CORPORATION Kochi Kochi Daihatsu Hanbai Co., Ltd. Saga SAGA DAIHATSU CORPORATION Nagasaki DAIHATSU NAGASAKI HANBAI CORPORATION Kumamoto KUMAMOTO DAIHATSU CORPORATION Kagoshima KAGOSHIMA DAIHATSU HANBAI Co., Ltd.

Target

Individual customers (corporations not accepted)

Period of use*1

Optional setting on a monthly basis from a minimum of one month to a maximum of 11 months

Payment method

Credit card only

Monthly fee*2, 3, 4

From 25,000 yen (tax included)

Method of use

You can start the application process from the website below. After completing the process, you will pick up/return the vehicle at the sales company’s store.

For other details about Tsukinori, please visit the official website.

https://u-catch.daihatsu.co.jp/tsukinori/index.html (in Japanese)

Available vehicle types*5