Agero helps Polestar deliver industry-leading roadside assistance to EV owners

Ongoing partnership brings Agero’s sophisticated technology platform and depth of EV service experience to Polestar drivers across the U.S.

Agero, the leading white-label provider of digital driver assistance services and software for the majority of automotive and auto insurance companies, has partnered with Polestar Automotive USA Inc., serving as the exclusive roadside assistance provider for the Swedish electric performance car brand in the U.S. Building on 50 years of expertise, Agero brings its award-winning technology, vast service provider network, and unmatched EV experience to meet the high expectations of Polestar owners.

As consumer adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) accelerates, with a projected 12.61% annual growth rate through 2029, drivers are looking for an elevated ownership experience that meets the unique needs of these innovative vehicles.

“Agero is a partner in the truest sense. Their stellar communication, transparency and responsiveness are unrivaled,” said Laura Chamoun, Head of Customer Experience, North America at Polestar. “Agero’s longevity in the automotive industry, white-glove service offerings, and expertise in servicing electric vehicles have proven invaluable in guiding our company’s roadside assistance program to ensure that owning a Polestar remains an exceptional experience for our drivers.”

Polestar sought a partner that specializes in the unique service needs of EVs while delivering a best-in-class experience. Agero’s combination of a curated service network, extensive EV proficiency, and a customizable, data-driven platform creates an unparalleled end-to-end user experience. Agero also provides critical support for Polestar Connect, enabling SOS emergency services and automatic crash response.

“We are deeply honored to work alongside Polestar as its exclusive roadside assistance provider,” said Jon Greene, Agero’s Vice President of Client Success. “The EV market is a dynamic space that continues to grow, and we believe there is tremendous opportunity to unlock further innovation together. We are committed to providing Polestar drivers the unparalleled roadside assistance that reflects the premium experience they expect. This is only the beginning, as we remain focused on innovating the EV experience and introducing new services to address the evolving needs of Polestar owners.”

Agero delivers a broad suite of services designed to transform the Polestar owner experience, including:

Leveraging knowledge from servicing 250,000 EV roadside incidents last year, Agero provides expert care for unique EV needs. Drivers can easily access assistance via the in-car CONNECT button, the Polestar app, or by phone. Transparent Digital Experience: Agero’s mobile platform empowers drivers with digital service requests, live truck tracking, and status updates, ensuring full visibility and control throughout the service event.

Through Polestar Connect integration, Agero’s automatic crash detection enables faster emergency response and vehicle retrieval, providing critical peace of mind. Proactive Customer Care: In the rare event of a service issue, a dedicated team provides proactive and empathetic follow-up to resolve any issues and ensure driver satisfaction.

Agero further ensures a seamless experience by developing and distributing print and video-based vehicle handling training materials for its provider network and the industry at large.

Since the launch of the first commercially available plug-in hybrid in 2010, Agero has identified the need for an enhanced EV driver experience that provides brand-building roadside assistance catering to the unique service requirements of these vehicles. The company leverages insights from a wide range of EV makes and models to train service providers and dispatch agents to deliver specialized care while creating service enhancements that delight today’s EV driver.

SOURCE: Agero