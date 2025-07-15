Nexteer breaks ground on new manufacturing facility in Liuzhou, China

Capacity expansion, supply chain co-location & smart manufacturing fuel APAC growth strategy

Nexteer Automotive held a groundbreaking ceremony today for its new smart manufacturing facility in Liuzhou, China. This expansion marks a key milestone in Nexteer’s strategic growth – reinforcing its leadership in the APAC steering market and supporting growing demand from both domestic and global OEMs.

With continued growth in APAC business volume and product scope, Nexteer is investing in enhanced capacity and innovative supply chain integration. The new facility is designed to increase in-house production of key components while fostering deeper collaboration across Nexteer’s supply chain. The development also includes a dedicated co-location for core suppliers, enabling real-time innovation, enhanced agility and optimized cost efficiencies through a tightly integrated ecosystem.

The new Liuzhou facility enables Nexteer to meet rising demand for advanced steering and motion control technologies including Column-Assist Electric Power Steering (CEPS) systems and Modular Power Packs that enhance safety, serviceability, packaging and integration for intelligent vehicle platforms.

The project is a relocation and new construction initiative. Once completed, Nexteer’s current Liuzhou facility will move in its entirety to the new site. The new plant will span more than 40,000 square meters and include advanced laboratories, test tracks, and an employee center. The facility is expected to be fully operational in H1, 2026.

“Nexteer’s Liuzhou subsidiary has been established for ten years and has cumulatively produced over 10 million steering systems,” said Jun Li, “Nexteer’s Global Vice President and APAC Division President. “This new expansion represents a strategic step to scale capacity and meet growing demand for our steering solutions across China and the broader APAC region. Our innovative Motion-by-Wire™ portfolio enhances safety, performance, control, personalized customization and seamless vehicle integration. By investing in smart, sustainable, high-quality manufacturing, we can better anticipate and meet the evolving needs of our customers and support the future of intelligent mobility.”

Designed with smart and green manufacturing principles, the facility will feature energy-efficient infrastructure and advanced automation. These elements align with local priorities for sustainable industrial development and reinforce Nexteer’s commitment to responsible innovation.

Nexteer’s new Liuzhou facility will continue to work in collaboration with its APAC Technical Center in Suzhou, China and play a critical role in Nexteer’s global manufacturing footprint across all major markets.

“Nexteer remains well positioned in China’s highly dynamic and competitive market by thinking globally and acting locally,” said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Board Director of Nexteer Automotive. “We understand the nuances of a fast-moving APAC environment while maintaining safety-critical quality and expertise in requirement standards across global OEMs and markets. This approach has secured Nexteer’s leadership among China’s top automotive OEMs and supports our vision to accelerate mobility to be safe, green and exciting.”

