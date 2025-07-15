Renault Group: H1 2025 financial figures and FY 2025 financial guidance

Renault Group announces its H1 2025 preliminary financial figures

Renault Group announces its H1 2025 preliminary financial figures:

Group revenue at €27.6bn, up +2.5%

operating margin at 6.0% of Group revenue

free cash-flow at €47m (including a significantly negative change in the working capital requirement estimated at c. -€900m, excluding tax effect)

These results have been impacted by a lower than anticipated performance in June with:

volumes slightly lower than expected,

an increasing commercial pressure due to the continuing decline in the retail market and an underperformance of the LCV business in a sharply declining market in Europe,

a level of receivables impacted by billing timing differences over the last days of the month.

Furthermore, the significantly negative change in the working capital requirement in H1 2025 is explained by:

a level of production at the end of 2024 higher than at the end of June 2025,

a higher Group inventories level compared to the end of December 2024 due to lower-than-expected volumes in June. However, total inventories (Group level and independent dealers) stood at 530,000 vehicles at the end of June, down compared to March 2025 (560,000 vehicles).

In order to take into account the deterioration of the automotive market trends with an increasing commercial pressure from its competitors and the anticipation of the continuation of the retail market decline, Renault Group is now aiming to achieve for FY 2025:

an operating margin around 6.5% (versus ≥7% previously)

a free cash-flow between 1.0 and 1.5 billion euros (versus ≥2 billion euros previously)

In this context, Renault Group is pursuing its strict commercial policy, prioritizing value creation over volume to protect its launches. Renault Group is also strengthening its short-term cost reduction plan and is stepping up its initiatives on more structural levers. This plan is mainly based on SG&A cost reduction, manufacturing and R&D savings. All the details will be shared during the half-year results presentation.

To meet the challenges of an increasingly competitive market, Renault Group can rely on its strong fundamentals:

A flexible, agile business model to meet market demands for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles, whatever the pace of the energy transition

An attractive line-up for European and international markets, supported by 7 launches and 2 facelifts in 2025 to complement the 10 launches and 2 facelifts in 2024

A focus on the most profitable channel of sales to retail customers in Europe (+15 points above market average)

A rigorous approach to residual values [1] , 4 to 13 points higher than European peers

, 4 to 13 points higher than European peers A strong orderbook in Europe, representing around two months of sales, reflecting the success of the products

A healthy management of inventories

A high plant utilization rate, around 90% in average

The preliminary figures released in this press release are not audited.

Renault Group will publish its H1 2025 results on July 31, 2025.

A press conference will be held today at 18:15 (CEST) with Duncan Minto, Interim CEO and CFO of Renault Group : Conference streaming

[1] For the Renault and Dacia brands (passenger cars) in France, Germany, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom.

SOURCE: Renault Group