Closed loop battery supply chains could boost EU production

On 21 September 2022, materials tech company Umicore inaugurated Europe’s first battery materials Gigafactory in Nysa, Poland.

The facility, which is powered by a nearby onshore wind farm, focuses on providing Umicore’s customers with sustainable cathode active battery materials for electric vehicles (EVs). Nysa integrates with the company’s other facilities in Finland and Belgium to provide a complete value chain, including state-of-the-art metal refining techniques and ‘closed loop’ battery recycling. By doing so, Umicore hopes to make the EU’s battery ecosystem both sustainable and globally competitive.