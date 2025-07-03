Mercedes hits the road with a prototype solid-state EQS

Mercedes taps Factorial cells and F1 specialists to fast-track solid-state developments. By Megan Lampinen

Solid-state batteries promise a step change in electric vehicle (EV) safety and performance, once they finally make it into mass production. While research efforts have been underway for many years, pretty much all applications remain in the prototype and trial stage. Recent developments at Mercedes-Benz, however, point to promising progress. The automaker aims to launch an EV with solid-state batteries by the end of the decade, and is currently road testing the technology in a modified EQS.

Towards series integration

Mercedes has been developing batteries of one sort or another since the 1970s and working on lithium-ion for nearly 20 years. The move to a solid-state chemistry could be a game changer. It’s been working on this front together with US solid-state battery developer Factorial Energy since 2021 and took delivery of the first lithium metal solid-state battery B sample shipment in summer of 2024.

“Solid-state brings a huge increase in cell energy density,” explains Uwe Keller, Head of Mercedes-Benz Battery Development. “With today’s lithium-ion batteries, you get a gravimetric energy density of 200-300 Wh/kg. With solid-state, we’re going up to 450 Wh/kg. That means we can get 25% more range from the same size and weight battery.”

Drawing on Factorial’s cells and engineering input from the racing experts at Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains (HPP), the automaker has integrated a new solid-state battery pack into an EQS. The vehicle was modified to accommodate the battery and equipped with the necessary accessories to operate it. Laboratory tests began in Stuttgart at the end of 2024 ahead of road testing, which kicked off in February 2025. Speaking at the time, Mercedes-Benz Chief Technology Officer Markus Schäfer commented on how the testing will provide “crucial insights into possible series integration of this cutting-edge battery technology.”

Innovations

Initial feedback points to a 621-mile range—25% more than a corresponding standard EQS battery—along with notable safety advances. “We replace the liquid electrolyte with a solid material that has a higher flammable temperature,” Keller tells Automotive World. “And because solid-state cells normally work at higher temperatures, we switch from active to passive cooling.” This opens the door to additional weight and energy efficiency. The new chemistry also allows for the use of new anodes, like lithium-metal, which carry more energy. “For the first time, we are using a lithium metal foil anode, not the usual graphite or silicon anode,” he notes

Another innovation within the new battery pack addresses battery pressure. In solid-state batteries, pressure is pivotal to maintaining good solid–solid ionic interface contact during charging and discharging. “You don’t have the liquid there helping the lithium ions move from the anode to the cathode, or the other way around,” observes Keller. “The interfaces between them have to be attached very thoroughly, and this is done via pressure—really high pressure. There are systems up to 3MPa and beyond.” In comparison, an average bicycle tyre will be pumped up to roughly 0.2MPa. “This is more than ten times that pressure. To maintain that in a battery is quite difficult.”

Together with colleagues at Mercedes AMG HPP, his team developed a floating cell carrier system with a pneumatic actuator that helps maintain a constant pressure on the cells while allowing movement at the same time. “This is very unique, and patented,” he emphasises.

Non-negotiable

Cost and efficiency are at the heart of battery innovation, but it’s also about sustainability, reliability, and safety for Keller and his battery development team. Sustainability encompasses CO2 footprint, repairability and recycling, while reliability looks to ensure the battery performance over the vehicle’s lifetime and beyond. Safety encompasses not just the battery but the whole vehicle, going above and beyond official regulations. He describes these three metrics as “non-negotiable”.

Within these guiding principles, there is room for multiple solutions and chemistries that can be used off the same or similar basic platforms. “We think there will be more than one solution for consumers, and solid-state can play a role within this,” says Keller.

For now, the focus is on road testing the solid-state EQS and evaluating its performance in the real world. “You cannot control conditions outside the lab; the real challenge is understanding the performance you can bring there. You test and analyse results, then you make improvements to the software or the hardware.” This stage will last a year or longer, though the participation of the HPP group should help. As Keller notes: “These F1 guys are very fast in prototyping.”

Mercedes is by no means the only brand racing to put a solid-state vehicle on the market. Factorial has solid-state development contracts with Stellantis, Hyundai and Kia, all of which have similar ambitions. Stellantis is gearing up to launch a demonstration fleet of Dodge Charger Daytona models incorporating Factorial’s solid-state batteries in 2026. The batteries to be used in the Charger Daytona offer a specific energy density of more than 390Wh/kg. CATL, BYD, QuantumScape, and ProLogium are just a few of the other companies developing solid-state technology, each with their own illustrious list of automaker partners.

By 2030, Mercedes hopes to have solid-state technology powering a production passenger car and hopefully attracting new buyers. “From the consumer side there’s been some hesitance about adopting EVs, but a technology like solid-state and the performance benefits it brings can really help with that,” concludes Keller.