Infineon and ETAS collaborate to optimize security of next-generation AURIX™ microcontrollers with ESCRYPT CycurHSM

As the automotive industry transitions to software-defined vehicles and new E/E architectures, the demand for high-performance hardware and robust cybersecurity solutions increases. To address this requirement, Infineon Technologies AG has integrated the ESCRYPT CycurHSM 3.x Automotive Security Software Stack into the AURIX™ TC4X Cybersecurity Real-time Module (CSRM) in collaboration with ETAS, a provider of automotive software. With this next-generation solution bundle, ETAS and Infineon strive to optimize security levels, performance, and functionality.

“One of the strengths of our AURIX offering is the deep level of integration of our partners’ software solutions,” said Thomas Schneid, Senior Director Software, Partnership and Ecosystem Management at Infineon Technologies. “We are therefore delighted to deepen our partnership with ETAS even further in order to advance the development of software-defined vehicles.”

“We are excited to open a new chapter in our long and successful collaboration with Infineon,” said Rohan Pandit, Product Manager Onboard Security at ETAS. “The integration of the latest version of ESCRYPT CycurHSM with the AURIX microcontroller family will enable software-defined vehicles to meet increasing performance requirements while providing robust security.”

The AURIX TC4x family is compliant with the latest ISO/SAE 21434 cybersecurity standard. The security concept eliminates performance bottlenecks and supports post-quantum cryptography. The controller family includes a Cybersecurity Real-time Module (CSRM) with dedicated memory and a Cybersecurity Satellite (CSS). The CSS provides accelerators for cryptographic services that can be executed in parallel and significantly improve throughput in conjunction with ESCRYPT CycurHSM 3.x.

In addition, virtualization support enables the configuration of multiple virtual instances so that several applications can be run in parallel. ESCRYPT CycurHSM 3.x uses this feature to enable flexible boot-up sequences and independent dynamic updates for each virtual instance. Access control can be configured granular and individual ASIL levels can be assigned to each virtual instance, enabling different security applications.

SOURCE: Infineon