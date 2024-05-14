New, more environmentally friendly Valeo Canopy™ wiper blades at Speedy

Speedy is the first fast-fit maintenance and repair chain in France to market Valeo Canopy™, the first more environmentally friendly wiper blade

Valeo Canopy, a product designed to reduce CO 2 emissions

In addition to wiping performance identical to premium blades, the Valeo Canopy™ range stands out in the automotive aftermarket for its particularly advanced environmental performance, as these wiper blades boast a carbon footprint reduced by 61%* compared to conventional models.

To achieve this, Valeo Canopy™ wiper blades adopt technical solutions throughout their design cycle designed to limit their CO 2 emissions. Over 80% of the Canopy™ rubber blade is made from natural, renewable or recycled materials, such as cane sugar, vegetable oils and carbon black from recycled tyres. Canopy™ wiper blades incorporate an increased proportion of recycled materials in their components, with up to 15% recycled steel in the metal structures and up to 50% recycled plastic in the end clips.

What’s more, the Canopy™ wiper blade is packaged in 100% cardboard packaging, which is fully recyclable and printed with solvent-free, water-based inks. The product is manufactured in France in an ISO 50001-certified “Energy Management” plant, limiting the impact of transport on the environment.

Marlène Carrias-Iked, Vice-President Strategic Marketing, Digital and Innovation for Valeo Service: “Valeo is pleased to announce its partnership with Speedy, the first service and repair chain in France to offer Valeo Canopy which, as part of the “I Care 4 the Planet” programme, represents the first aftermarket innovation designed to significantly reduce environmental impact. This offering responds to a growing consumer demand for sustainability. The Canopy™ range marks Valeo’s lasting commitment alongside automotive aftermarket players to make sustainable development a reality.”

A global approach for Speedy

This partnership adds another arrow to the eco-responsible bow developed by Speedy France in recent years. This year, the brand signed a partnership with Black Star for reconditioned tyres manufactured in France.

Speedy is the first network in France to install E85 bioethanol conversion kits by 2022 – approved under the Flexfuel brand – whose 12,000 kits are already helping the French to reduce their net greenhouse gas emissions by 72% compared with conventional fossil fuel. Speedy’s pollution control diagnostics can reduce fine particles released into the atmosphere by a factor of 4.5. The company also places great emphasis on recycling (in partnership with Aliapur for tyres and Chimirec for used oils, liquids, batteries, windscreens, etc.) and the use of second-life parts.

Speedy also maintains and repairs electric cars and two-wheelers, and charges them via the 70 electric charging points already installed in its centres, with the aim of eventually equipping 100% of centres.

Finally, on the energy front, Speedy obtains its biomethane from Total Energies, with guarantees of origin and French production. Some of the electricity used by Speedy’s integrated centres comes from photovoltaic panels, and the company has signed a 100% green electricity supply contract certified by EDF.

Romain Vancappel, Strategy, Marketing and Innovation Director at Speedy France: “Speedy facilitates mobility for the French customers. We are present everywhere in France and for everyone. Our product and service solutions enable us to meet the growing demand from the French customers to drive in a more environmentally responsible way and by favouring products made in France. We are therefore proud to be associated with Valeo and to be pioneers in France by offering the Canopy™ wiper blade, whose environmental characteristics have convinced us.”

(*) The Valeo Canopy Flat Blade, with a specific rubber and packaged in cardboard box enables a CO 2 emission reduction of 61% compared to a Valeo Flat Blade product representative of the majority of commercialized wiper blades in the European market, produced in Asia, with a synthetic rubber and marketed in a plastic packaging. This performance has been certified by Bureau Veritas, an independent body.

SOURCE: Valeo