Accelera by Cummins and Isuzu to launch battery-electric F-series in North America

Accelera™ by Cummins, the zero-emissions business segment of Cummins Inc. today announced plans to launch a battery electric powertrain for Isuzu’s F-series in North America. Availability of the medium-duty truck is expected in 2026 and will include Accelera’s next generation lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology.

“Partnership and collaboration are critical to supporting customers through the energy transition,” said Amy Davis, President of Accelera. “Together with Isuzu, and our joint commitment to innovation, we will provide customers with safe, reliable zero-emissions solutions.”

“In line with our ISUZU Transformation – Growth to 2030 (IX) mid-term business plan, we continue to collaborate with Accelera by Cummins to deliver a variety of solutions for our customers that help reduce greenhouse emissions,” said Shaun Skinner, President of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America and Isuzu Commercial Truck of Canada. “This will also improve the breadth of our overall offerings providing customers the ability to choose the product and propulsion system that best fits their needs.”

Through the Isuzu Cummins Powertrain Partnership, which was formed in 2019, Accelera by Cummins and Isuzu continue to innovate and advance the future of power to support customers through the energy transition. Benefitting from each other’s unique strengths, the companies will seek opportunities to further expand collaborations to drive global growth.

SOURCE: Cummins