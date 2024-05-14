Leapmotor International begins operations to expand global electric vehicle sales starting September 2024 in nine European countries, followed by other key growth regions

Leapmotor International, a 51/49 Stellantis-led company between Stellantis and Leapmotor, is dedicated to redefining electric vehicles through cutting-edge technology and innovation and boasting comprehensive, in-house development capabilities

Stellantis N.V. and Leapmotor today announced that the two companies have received all required authorizations and the formation of Leapmotor International B.V., a 51/49 Stellantis-led joint venture, is now complete. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the management team led by CEO Tianshu Xin, a former Stellantis China executive, are now laying the groundwork for a successful introduction of the T03 and C10 first in the European markets and expanding to India & Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Middle East & Africa, and South America starting in the fourth quarter 2024.

In October 2023, the two companies announced a Stellantis investment of ca. €1.5 billion to acquire approximately 21% equity in Leapmotor, an automotive company ranked in the top 3 Chinese EV startup brands in 2023. The deal also outlined the formation of Leapmotor International, which would have exclusive rights for the export and sale, as well as manufacturing, of Leapmotor products outside Greater China. The partnership aims to further boost Leapmotor’s sales in China, the biggest market in the world, while leveraging Stellantis’ established global commercial presence to significantly accelerate Leapmotor brand sales in other regions.

“The creation of Leapmotor International is a great step forward in helping address the urgent global warming issue with state-of-the-art BEV models that will compete with existing Chinese brands in key markets around the world,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. “Leveraging our existing global presence, we will soon be able to offer our customers price competitive and tech-centric electric vehicles that will exceed their expectations. Under Tianshu Xin’s leadership, they have built a compelling worldwide commercial and industrial strategy to quickly ramp-up the sales distribution channels to support Leapmotor’s robust growth and create value for both partners.”

“The partnership between Leapmotor and Stellantis demonstrates a high level of efficiency, opening a new chapter in the global integration of China’s intelligent electric vehicle industry,” said Leapmotor Founder, Chairman and CEO Jiangming Zhu. “Leveraging Leapmotor’s cutting-edge technology and products, along with Stellantis’ support in areas such as overseas channels, services, and marketing, we hope that users around the world can experience the exceptional driving and riding experience brought by Leapmotor products. We believe that this cooperation can give Leapmotor a boost to become a respected world-class intelligent electric vehicle company.”

Leapmotor International’s EV product offering is considered complementary to Stellantis’ current technology and portfolio of iconic brands and will bring more affordable mobility solutions to global customers. Leveraging Stellantis distribution channels, the launch plan will begin in Europe – France, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Greece, Romania – starting in September 2024 supported by dedicated country managers and 200 points of sales by the end of the year, including Stellantis &You locations, ramping up to 500 by 2026 to ensure a high level of service for customers. In late 2024, the Leapmotor product launch roll-out will expand to the Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Israel and French Overseas), India & Asia Pacific (Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Malaysia and India), and South America (Brazil and Chile).

SOURCE: Stellantis