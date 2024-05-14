Yunex Traffic to reveal new sustainable Actis traffic signal range at Traffex

Yunex Traffic will reveal its new Yutraffic Actis traffic signal range, which represents a real step change in technology, value, and performance

Yunex Traffic will be exhibiting a range of innovative and intelligent solutions at this year’s Traffex | Parkex | Evex exhibition. With the widest end-to-end portfolio of intelligent traffic solutions, the company will be demonstrating how its intelligent mobility solutions have been developed to help make every journey safer, greener, and less congested, with a clear aim of supporting a climate-neutral future.

Global challenges are forcing us all to rethink and change areas of our lives, with mobility at the forefront. It is clear that mobility must evolve to become smarter, safer and more sustainable. Responding to this challenge, we are delighted to be showcasing a number of innovative, sustainable solutions at the exhibition, including the all-new Actis traffic signal range and our FUSION adaptive control solution. Our experienced teams will be available to talk to visitors about these new systems, as well as our complete portfolio of traffic management, enforcement and EV charging infrastructure systems and how they can provide a foundation for Intelligent Traffic Management Fund (ITMF) opportunities. Wilke Reints, Managing Director of Yunex Traffic UK

New Yutraffic Actis traffic signals to be revealed

Due for release later this year, the Yutraffic Actis traffic signal will replace Yunex Traffic’s Helios signals. 50% lighter and consuming 50% less energy, the new Actis signal bodies will be made from 100% recycled material without bonded parts (meaning it is recyclable) and will feature a completely new and innovative mounting system. The complete unit will be made in the UK, at Yunex Traffic’s award-winning manufacturing facility in Poole.

As well as the innovative new traffic signal, visitors to the show will also be able to see a demonstration of Yunex Traffic’s FUSION our multimodal network control management tool, which as well as being deployed across London and in Hampshire, will soon be operational in the city of Edinburgh.

New Web Review Client will improve efficiency and reduce costs

The company will also showcase its EV Charging Infrastructure and proven Enforcement solutions, including its all-new Web Review Client, the latest addition to the company’s Moving Traffic Offence Enforcement portfolio. This entirely new hosted solution allows authorities to review potential contravention data in half the time it takes today, improving staff efficiency and reducing costs. The Web Review Client will deliver full control over data processing and system management activities, with transport authorities able to configure and optimise the system to meet their specific needs.

Expert panel will discuss the role of AI in traffic management

On the first day of the exhibition, Martin Andrews, Yunex Traffic’s Head of Product Management, will be joining other experts from Aston University and Coventry City Council in a panel discussion. Hosted by Darren Capes from the Department for Transport, the panel will discuss “Using AI to proactively Anticipate and Manage Traffic across the Network.” Each participant will bring their own experience and insight to the discussion, with the opportunity for questions from the audience.

SOURCE: Yunex Traffic