Volkswagen announces 2025 ID. Buzz offer structure

The ID. Buzz, Volkswagen’s electric reincarnation of the iconic Microbus will be offered in the U.S. in three trims: Pro S, Pro S Plus, and a launch-only 1st Edition

Volkswagen of America, Inc., announced today the offer structure for the 2025 ID. Buzz, the electric reincarnation of the iconic Microbus. The ID. Buzz will be offered stateside in three trims—Pro S and Pro S Plus, along with a launch-only 1st Edition—with a 91 kWh battery and 282 horsepower for rear-wheel drive models; 4Motion® all-wheel-drive models will have maximum horsepower of 335. Range and pricing will be announced closer to launch.

Retro design cues modernized for today’s times—like the oversized VW logo, short overhangs, and expansive greenhouse—give the ID. Buzz an unmistakable look outside. All ID. Buzz models are equipped with 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels. Dual power-sliding rear doors with available Easy Open and Close provide excellent access to the third row and are replete with a modern take on the classic sliding windows, which are nowalso fully powered. Three-door KESSY® advance keyless access with proximity unlocking and a power tailgate with available Easy Open/Close allows easy access for passengers and their belongings.

A rainbow of exterior colors will be available, dependent on trim level. Two-tone options will either pair a Candy White top with Energetic Orange, Pomelo Yellow, Blue Charcoal, Mahi Green, Metro Silver, Cabana Blue or Indium Grey below; or a Metro Silver top with Cherry Red below. Three single-tone options will be offered as well: Metro Silver, Candy White, and Deep Black Pearl.

Inside, three different color worlds accentuate the coolness of the modern Microbus, and are carefully curated to complement the exterior colors. At this time, these interiors are unique to the North American models. The variety of interior and exterior color combinations will allow customers to express themselves with their ID. Buzz. Moonlight, a moody dark interior, includes dark brown leatherette seats with white piping, blue door inserts and a dark wood-look dash, paired with black headliner. Dune, a bright, airy, coastal-inspired interior, pairs light grey leatherette seats with clay-colored piping, clay door inserts, and a light wood-look dash. Copper, the final combination, gives mid-century modern vibes with rich brown leatherette seats with yellow piping, brown door inserts, and a washed wood-look dash.

The tailored interior boasts an array of standard technology, including an 12.9-inch infotainment display, 5.3-inch ID. Cockpit digital instrument cluster, 30-color ambient lighting, ID. Light driver support system, wireless phone charging and wireless App-Connect. Volkswagen’s IQ.DRIVE® advanced driver assistance technology is standard, and features hands-on semi-automated capability, including driver-initiated lane changes where the vehicle can complete a lane change maneuver with Travel Assist activated. In addition, all ID. Buzz models feature Park Assist Plus with Memory Parking.

Pro S models will be available in rear-wheel drive only, with a bench seat to accomodate up to seven passengers. Pro S Plus and 1st Edition models offer both rear-wheel- and 4Motion all-wheel-drive configurations. On Pro S Plus rear-wheel-drive models, bench seating is standard, with an available captain’s chair package with seating for six. Rear-wheel-drive 1st Edition models only offer a rear bench. On both Pro S Plus and 1st Edition 4Motion models, captain’s chairs come standard.

Pro S Plus models level up the ID. Buzz experience with standard premium content. A head-up display will project key information in front of the driver, and Area View uses the car’s cameras to supplement the driver’s view of what is around the vehicle. Audiophiles will appreciate the 700-watt harman/kardonTM sound system boasting nine speakers. An available Flexboard, with two fabric storage bins, creates a flat floor when the seats are folded. A manually-retractable tow hitch adds functionality and is completely hidden behind the rear bumper when retracted—tow ratings and full specifications will be available closer to launch. The wide-open greenhouse can be further enhanced by an available electrochromic panoramic glass roof, which can change from transparent to opaque with the swipe of a finger.

The launch-only 1st Edition is based on the Pro S trim. Available only with two-tone exterior, 1st Edition adds unique 20-inch wheels, roof rail cross bars, and 1st Edition badging outside. Inside, all 1st Edition models are equipped with the coastal-inspired interior, heritage-inspired floor mats, and exclusive 1st Edition owner’s gifts. The 1st Edition adds the electrochromic panoramic glass roof, Area View, 700-watt harman/kardonTM sound system, Flexboard, and easy/open sliding doors & tailgate.

