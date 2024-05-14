Mahle battery diagnostic solution E-HEALTH Charge successfully launched in Europe

Fastest static battery diagnosis currently available on the market

Mahle Aftermarket has successfully introduced its battery diagnostic system E-HEALTH Charge to the European market. E-HEALTH Charge delivers reliable reports on the state of health and performance of electric vehicles’ high-voltage batteries. With a maximum run time of 15 minutes, this system represents the fastest static battery diagnostic technology on the market. The diagnostic system – consisting of the E-CHARGE 20 battery charger and the E-HEALTH app – combines charging and battery diagnostics into one workflow. The process functions regardless of make and model. E-HEALTH Charge can also be used purely as a DC charger in addition to the diagnostic function. Thanks to the automated process, the system requires no prior knowledge from the service team.

“The demands on workshops are becoming more diverse. Battery electric drives, hybrids, internal combustion engines and hydrogen drives will form the drive mix of the future. With this newest addition to our BatteryPRO product line, E-HEALTH Charge, we are equipping independent workshops for the future and positioning ourselves even stronger as their partner,” said Philipp Grosse Kleimann, Member of the Mahle Management Committee and Head of the Aftermarket business unit.

This new solution – developed by the service and spare parts division of the international automotive supplier Mahle – delivers inspection agencies, fleet operators and workshops a higher degree of transparency when determining battery quality and vehicle value. This is due to the fact that the biggest cost factor for electric vehicles – one which has been historically difficult to evaluate, as it is influenced by numerous external factors – is the life expectancy of the high-voltage battery. Thanks to E-HEALTH Charge, this valuable information is now available to everyone.

“With our battery diagnosis solution E-HEALTH Charge, we are pushing the boundaries of battery diagnostics and helping workshops to secure additional business volume beyond the internal combustion engine,” said Georges Mourad, Director Global Service Solutions at Mahle Aftermarket.

One component of the E-HEALTH Charge system is the E-CHARGE 20 battery charging device. With an output of 20 kW, this device can – independent of the diagnostic function – also serve as a fully-functioning charger for electric vehicles. Mahle has already delivered the charger in Italy, Portugal, Serbia and Poland, with Germany and the Netherlands to follow.

Thanks to the E-HEALTH Charge battery diagnosis, mechanics can quickly and easily determine the state of health of high-voltage batteries with minimal effort. The diagnosis is performed upon stationary vehicles. The vehicle’s battery is simultaneously charged during this process.

For the evaluation of the data – collected from both the charging device as well as the vehicle’s OBD-Port – Mahle works in cooperation with volytica diagnostics. The battery specialist uploads the data to a secure cloud, analyzes the values relative to those from batteries of the same type, and finally compares the results against the original capacity of the vehicle model. The final report is made available by email soon afterwards.

SOURCE: Mahle