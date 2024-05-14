PPG to spotlight role of coatings, adhesives, sealants in advancing electric mobility at The Battery Show Europe

PPG today announced that it will spotlight its portfolio of advanced functional coatings, adhesives, and sealants designed to address challenges across the electric mobility sector at The Battery Show Europe, which takes place June 18-20 at the Messe Stuttgart exhibition center in Stuttgart, Germany

PPG today announced that it will spotlight its portfolio of advanced functional coatings, adhesives, and sealants designed to address challenges across the electric mobility sector at The Battery Show Europe, which takes place June 18-20 at the Messe Stuttgart exhibition center in Stuttgart, Germany.

Visitors to PPG’s exhibit (booth #8-F70) will gain insights into how the company’s solutions contribute to enhancing safety and performance, mitigate thermal runaway, and increase manufacturing throughput with automated application processes. At the heart of PPG’s showcase will be its coatings for the design, construction, and production of battery cells, modules, and electric vehicle (EV) battery packs – vital components that are driving the shift to electric propulsion systems.

“Along with protecting and beautifying vehicles, PPG strives to empower OEMs and battery and component manufacturers to accelerate the development of tomorrow’s automotive and commercial vehicle powertrain systems,” said Roald Johannsen, PPG vice president, EMEA, Automotive Coatings. “We’re excited to return to The Battery Show Europe to showcase our focus on innovative coatings, adhesives, and sealants for the battery pack and battery assembly.”

PPG’s contributions to EV development include advanced battery fire protection, thermal management solutions, dielectric isolation coating systems, and shielding coatings for EV applications. The company has global manufacturing and production capabilities across the transportation sector and its collaborative approach in working with OEMs and Tier suppliers helps solve critical challenges in the design and production of EV battery packs.

SOURCE: PPG