MAN receives gold award from EcoVadis

MAN Truck & Bus has once again been awarded a gold medal by EcoVadis, a provider of sustainability ratings for companies, for its sustainability commitments and performance. The commercial vehicle manufacturer achieved an overall score of 73 points, placing it in the top five per cent of all companies assessed last year.

“We are delighted that our efforts in the area of sustainability have once again been recognised. Of course, the award is also an incentive for us to further improve our standards and our commitment throughout the company. Sustainable behaviour is essential for us in order to remain successful in the market in the future and to inspire our customers with our products,” says Alexander Vlaskamp, CEO of MAN Truck & Bus.

Of the four core topics of environment, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement, “environment” was awarded the highest sustainability score (80 points) in the EcoVadis rating. MAN recorded the greatest improvement in the area of ethics, where the score rose from 60 (2022) to 70 points. In the overall rating, the company improved from 72 (2022) to 73 points.

EcoVadis sustainability ranking

EcoVadis is the global standard for corporate sustainability ratings and has already assessed more than 125,000 companies worldwide. The assessment comprises 21 sustainability criteria on four core topics: Environment, Labour and Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. The EcoVadis sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the ten principles of the UN Global Compact, the conventions of the International Labour Organization (ILO), the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standard and the ISO 26000 standard.

Sustainability at MAN

MAN’s vision is to simplify the business of transport and haulage companies through leading, sustainable solutions. Sustainability is therefore a core element in fulfilling the company’s social and environmental responsibility and in competing globally. For this reason, sustainability is an integral part of the corporate strategy.

MAN Truck & Bus’s sustainability strategy is based on six strategic action areas that are essentially aligned with MAN’s ESG requirements as a provider of forward-looking transport and mobility solutions. These include decarbonisation, circular economy, social sustainability, product, service and transport safety as well as compliance, ethics and integrity.

The progress made in the area of the environment can also be seen in the recently published sustainability report for the 2023 reporting year. For example, the company was able to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions at its global sites by more than 50 per cent.

By joining the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) 2021, MAN has set binding, science-based targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions that are harmful to the climate: By 2030, 70 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) are to be reduced at MAN’s global company sites compared to the base year 2019 (Scopes 1 and 2). By the end of 2023, a reduction of 51.2 per cent had already been achieved.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus